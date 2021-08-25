GuideWell Mutual Corp., a health solutions company and parent of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Inc., announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Triple-S Management, a leading health services provider in Puerto Rico.
Per the agreement’s terms, GuideWell will acquire all the outstanding shares of Triple-S Management’s common stock for $36 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 49 percent to Triple-S Management’s 90-day volume-weighted average trading price. This transaction is valued at roughly $900 million and is expected to be completed during the first semester of 2022.
Roberto García Rodríguez, president and CEO of Triple-S Management, assured that while the company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of GuideWell, it will continue to operate in Puerto Rico under the Triple-S brand. Moreover, the new subsidiary will not change its personnel, so the entity’s members, providers and community partners will continue to work with the staff they know.
“Once this transaction is completed - we expect it will happen in the first half of 2022 - we will continue to operate as Triple-S in this market, but with the backing, support and know-how of a company that has done a tremendous job in growing,” García stated during a Teams meeting with the head of GuideWell and members of the press.
Pat Geraghty, president and CEO of GuideWell and Florida Blue, asserted that this acquisition will expand GuideWell’s core insurance operations while positioning Triple-S Management “for significant growth and meaningful value creation for the customers and communities we serve.”
Asked if current Triple-S customers in Puerto Rico would have their insurance plans extended in Florida, García said that their focus is on sealing the deal first, “but we’ve already started with an integration team that will be exploring opportunities.”
Meanwhile, the partners stated that the companies will leverage each other’s capabilities and expertise to improve healthcare value for their respective customers. For instance, they project that the transaction will accelerate Florida Blue’s growth in Medicare Advantage and across all lines of business in Florida’s rapidly growing Puerto Rican and Hispanic populations, thanks to Triple-S Management’s understanding of these communities and its strong name and brand recognition in Puerto Rico.
Furthermore, Geraghty explained that the businesses under the GuideWell banner in Florida offer the “typical healthcare coverage,” such as traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage, as well as at-home care for patients with chronic illnesses, and mental health services. “So, we are interested in the viability of those businesses here in Puerto Rico and we will definitely look into what does that mean in terms of sharing those capabilities in other services,” he said.
“Uniting our mission-driven, community-focused teams is a great outcome for our companies, as well as for Puerto Rico and Florida, and our shareholders,” García added. “We have long admired Florida Blue’s locally focused approach to care, and we share their respect for the uniqueness of every community served. By partnering with a strong organization that shares our mission and approach, we will be well-positioned to achieve our strategic goals, expand access and improve healthcare outcomes for all our members. The transaction is also clearly in the best interests of our shareholders, given the strategic fit, the significant premium to our current share price, and resulting shareholder liquidity.”
On the other hand, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked the CEOs if this transaction would result in layoffs in Puerto Rico. “At GuideWell, I’ve been there 10 years when we were an $8 billion business; today we are a $20 billion business. We expect by making this acquisition that we will grow both businesses. Our focus is not on reducing staff. Our focus is on growing the business and that will obviously have a positive impact on employment,” Geraghty stated.
“We have tremendous trust in [García] and his team and we feel that we have similar cultures, a similar focus on our efforts. We’re both in the business to serve our members and to serve our communities - that is an important ethic in our organization and we see that here in Triple-S, and that will be strengthened by our combination. We will accelerate our plans together to continue to grow within Florida with greater insight into the Hispanic community,” Geraghty said.
- A breaking news version of this story was published on Aug. 24, 2021, in www.theweeklyjournal.com.
