The gubernatorial candidates will answer questions about their proposals on cultural affairs and concerning the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), in multiple interviews that will begin next Monday, October 19, at the theater in the Río Piedras campus.
The initiative aims to expose the candidates' stances on these matters ahead of the Nov. 3 elections.
The candidates who have confirmed their assistance at the time of this writing are: Alexandra Lúgaro, of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC); Sen. Juan Dalmau, of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP); Pedro Pierluisi, of the New Progressive Party (NPP); Dr. César Vázquez, of Proyecto Dignidad (Dignity Project), and Eliezer Molina, independent candidate.
"As a cultural center and as a university lecture hall, we have the responsibility of promoting a cultural agenda, and that cultural agenda is not necessarily restricted to the arts, but also implies other disciplines, such as in this case social sciences, journalism, and also the promotion of diversity of thought," said Rafael Chaves Otero, executive director of the theater.
According to Chaves Otero, the main theme of the cycle of interviews with the gubernatorial candidates will focus on cultural issues, although issues related to health, economy, education, among others, will also be addressed.
Less than three weeks before voters elect the next governor, the interviews aim to analyze cultural affairs from a "deeper perspective," which is why the questions will be made by UPR professors.
Each segment will be led by a journalist, who is also a professor at the Río Piedras campus, and a professor specializing in another discipline. "They are about half- hour interviews where topics to be discussed are combined," he commented.
Among the journalists-professors who will participate in the event are Israel Rodríguez Sánchez and Mario Roche, of the School of Communications; Pedro Reina Pérez, of the Humanities Department; and Rosa Delia Meléndez Cartagena, director of Radio Universidad, the university's radio station.
Also present will be Prof. Melody Fonseca, of Political Sciences,.and Luz Mayrim López, of the Public Administration Graduate School.
Regarding the reaction of the candidates, the director of the theater assured that the response has been "very positive."
Meanwhile, Isabela Mayor Carlos "Charlie" Delgado Altieri, of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), has not confirmed his participation.
From October 19 to 22, at 11:00 a.m., citizens will be able to enjoy daily interviews through the theater's social networks. The calendar will be published in @TeatroUPR on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
