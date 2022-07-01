In our society today we have grown accustomed to certain amenities. One of those being both local and large chain supermarkets. With current disruptions in food chain supplies, rising gas and energy prices and the recent record breaking inflation, people cannot help but look at the empty shelves and rising food cost and ask, “How much more can we take?”.
Ask a child what every human being needs to survive and most will answer, “food, water and air.” And yet, in 2022 we are seeing that food is becoming an increasing difficult commodity to predict. “Anyone who has purchased food lately knows that food prices are rising and rising pretty sharply,” said Curtis Duday, senior economist for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Food inflation rates have risen for the twelfth straight month reaching a staggering 10.1%, an increase which has not been seen since March 1981. However, when it comes to Puerto Rico it seems the situation becomes even more convulsive.
“The food industry suffers from many of the same problems other industries, and the island’s economy suffer. Inflation, the rising cost of fuels… imply increments in energy costs. And food, in particular, needs constant refrigeration. So that is a significant impact to the industry… In terms of transportation, Puerto Rico imports a large amount of what it consumes from different parts of the world –mostly from the United States– and all those costs keep adding up,” said Manuel Reyes, Vice President of The Puerto Rico Chamber of Marketing, Industry, and Distribution of Food (MIDA, for its Spanish acronym).
It would seem the word to describe our current financial market is, “uncertainty.” And it’s this uncertainty that has been acknowledged as a partial factor to rising prices.
“The rate of variation in prices is so serious that when an order is placed for a specific product, by the time it is scheduled to be delivered, the price had increased so much that a decision not to bring it in the merchandise has to be taken because I couldn't pass it the cost could not be past-on to the consumer,” said Reyes.
Evidence seems to back up Reyes’ claims. The month over month (MoM Inflation Rate) change in the price of goods and services for Puerto Rico between April and May went from 7.4% in 2021, to 8.5% in 2022.
“There is a thing called the cost of replacing inventory. The business owner has to make sure that when he sells an item, he will have enough capital left over to reinvest in his inventory again while also making a profit. In a context like the one we are in, where inventory prices vary so quickly and so dramatically, it is a guessing game determining whether the profit margin assigned would be enough to have some revenue, and still be able to buy the next shipment,” Reyes argued.
Everyone is at risk
It is not only the large chain grocery stores that are facing these challenges. A staple to Puerto Rico, local neighborhood stores also shoulder financial burdens.
“We are all at risk,” Reyes said. “Everywhere there is a feeling of uncertainty.”
Nevertheless, the MIDA executive does not believe that small groceries and convenience stores run a greater risk of being pushed out of business than supermarkets.
“I don’t think they are at greater risk than supermarkets, even though uncertainty is a genelarized thing. This businesses [small and medium] have banded together to form buying groups. We are beginning to see more groups of smaller businesses coming together so they can benefit from buying in volume,” Reyes said. “On the other hand, when operations and administrative costs rise –taxes, utilities labor– these businesses are definitely at a disadvantage.”
Different solutions have been proposed but perhaps none more than one. “Getting people back to work easing that labor supply is No. 1. It’s not a silver bullet. It won't solve all of the problems, but it is the necessary first step to do this,” said Andrew Hardig, Vice President of Tax, Trade and Sustainability at the Food Marketing Institute, in an article to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
As it seems there is not enough new entrances into the industry to mitigate the growing demand. “It’s extraordinarily difficult to attract and retain new employees,” Hardig argued. “You’re competing against not only the food supply chain, but also with other consumer goods supply chains.”
However there are those that would argue that it is the budding energy crisis that needs immediate consideration. With oil prices sky rocketing to their highest since 2014, and natural gas nearly doubling in price, many have voiced concern.
Agriculture workers from all fields have expressed their growing concern over rising energy sources. Dean Foreman, a chief economist at the American Petroleum Institute, estimated that energy could account for between 20% and 30% of absolute agriculture costs. Simply put, with rising oil prices farmers do not have the funds to maintain their crops. Without the funds to maintain their crops the food never has a chance to land on our shelves.
Hurricanes and the food supply
Puerto Ricans are historically known for their resilience. From hurricanes to power outages to earthquakes, Puerto Ricans communities do not stay down long. It is in this spirit that there are those who are asking; “how do we prevent food shortages from happening again?”
According Reyes, before Hurricane Maria hit the island in 2017, Hurricane Irma had hit the Caribbean a week earlier. Because the effects of Irma over Puerto Rico were not as devastating as for most eastern Caribbean islands, “we became a support center for the region, providing food and supplies for our neighbors, and while there are no regrets for that, the fact is that when Maria came, warehouses here had limited supplies.”
Reyes argues that if Puerto Rico were to become a supplies hub for the Eastern Caribbean, island warehouses would be able to store enough supplies to export merchandise to neighboring island nations, and help in case of emergency, without limiting inventory for local consumption. Currently, Eastern Caribbean nations by their supplies from Miami, which is farther than Puerto Rico.
Although a promising solution, there is still the matter of the Inventory Tax to take into consideration. Once smeared as, “nefarious for businesses,” by Cecilia C. Colón, former president of the Puerto Rico Society of Certified Public Accountants, she explained the tax as such, “Each of Puerto Rico’s 78 municipalities has autonomy over their inventory tax, which ranges between 6.33 percent to 10.33 percent island wide. The law states that businesses must pay their respective municipal tax on merchandise that had not been sold within a calendar year after the date it was initially bought.”
“What this tax really does is discourage merchants, because whatever possible benefit is gained from buying in volume is then killed by the fact that you have to pay more taxes, so the possible benefit is cancelled. And it is the consumer who ends up suffering the effects of it all,” Reyes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.