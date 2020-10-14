Despite the fact that the retail industry projected a rebound in its numbers for the last quarter of the year, the White House's brake on the negotiations of a new federal aid package for COVID-19 will prevent the increase in sales for the most lucrative season in the retail sector.
According to the most recent Retail Sales Report of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEc by its Spanish acronym), from January to June of the present year retailers generated $2,566,062,791, 22 percent below the $3,290,500,343 generated by the same date last year.
"The pandemic's economic impact has been severe and of a new financial aid package is not approved, that will rebound negatively on seasonal sales," Iván Báez, president of the Retail Trade Association (Acdet by its Spanish acronym), told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Báez pointed out that the paralysis of the aid package is added to the reduction of approximately $50 million per month in funds from the Nutritional Assistance Program (NAP) and the possible non-payment of the Christmas bonus to government employees, which amounts to more than $70 million. The holiday season usually generates roughly 30 percent of total annual sales.
"Sales are going to lag behind, unless the aid package is approved, which included about $1.2 billion in additional aid for Puerto Rico and another round of $1,200 for citizens. This also envisioned a 15 percent increase in NAP benefits," he stated.
Báez, who is also the director of Public Affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico, expects that Christmas sales will close below those registered last year. This represents a complicated scenario because the seasonal sales of 2019 were not lucrative and the year closed with a 4 percent decrease in the accumulated volume. "It will be a difficult season and it will be below projections," he said.
Despite the brake imposed on negotiations for a comprehensive stimulus package, U.S. President Donald J. Trump last Friday urged the U.S. Congress to pass another aid law using the funds left over from an expired business loan program. He also envisions the payment of the $1,200 to individuals, but so far it does not have the endorsement of Democratic legislators.
Moreover, Jesús Vázquez, president of the United Retailers Center (CUD by its Spanish acronym), told your correspondent that he does not consider that - if this federal aid is approved - businesses can save the year with an increase in sales. "It is not that if they approve it, we are going to recover or save the year, but the results would be a little more favorable," he said.
He added that economic uncertainty keeps the inventory available in local businesses low. "If the money is approved it would be less sad, but local businesses keep inventories controlled for many reasons, so the ones who would benefit the most would be the megastores," he said.
However, Vázquez anticipates that the few sales that do materialize will be made mostly through digital channels, which in his opinion also disadvantages hundreds of local businesses that are lagging in technology.
"Sales made will not be reflected in Puerto Rico. There will be fewer and, within that decline, the vast majority will be done through large virtual platforms that are not Puerto Rican," he stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.