Although most retailers and shopping centers in Puerto Rico are already open to the public, it is estimated that next Father's Day the consumer will rather stay home and not expose themselves to making large purchases for fear of catching COVID-19 and for the restricted hours they'd have to choose the ideal gift.
"It will not be the same as last year's Father's Day, because we will still be under lockdown. The celebration will be in a more familiar environment within the home, and the gifts will be more focused on items for use at home. The consumption pattern changes dramatically," opined Iván Báez, president of the Retailers Association.
On this regard, Jorge Argüelles—president of the United Retailers Center (CUD by its Spanish acronym)—concurred that shopping traffic will be slow. He believes that hour limits will be an unfavorable factor for people to be encouraged to visit the stores.
"Typically, [Father's Day] is not usually a holiday of as much sale as [Mother's Day] or Christmas. Added to this is the reality of the fear that people have on the street due to the virus and that they have become accustomed to going out alone when necessary. We predict that there will be less public in the stores; it will be much less than the sale of previous years," Argüelles said.
Businesses must close at 5:00 p.m. and people must be at their homes by 7:00 p.m. because of the curfew, which Argüelles said hinders sales. This restriction means that many people are limited to purchasing products on workdays, making it much more feasible to do so during the weekend, but these businesses must remain closed Sundays.
Meanwhile, Báez said, “to speed up businesses' economic recovery, it is necessary to extend the hours of operation and open on Sundays, a key day to increase sales traffic. Many employees want to return to their jobs and closing on Sundays is unjustified."
He added that those who work full-time only have Saturday to rest, do household chores, shop for groceries and shop at their favorite stores, most of which remain closed until further notice.
"People who return to work are not going to run to be at home at 7:00 p.m. It is much easier on Sunday. The same to eat; they have to be at 5:00 p.m. in the restaurant to get home early, before the curfew. In addition, there is the factor of the large chains that do not have an opening date and for this season and are highly crowded. They do not open because it is not business to do so, because the expense of operating is greater than what they generate in sales," Argüelles said.
