Following the announcement by the Small Business Financing Program (SBF) of the availability of recovery grants of up to $50,000 for low- or moderate-income individuals from small businesses and micro-businesses that suffered damage in the aftermath of the Hurricanes Irma and / or Maria, Morsom Group reported that they are already supporting the documentation required for the process.
“For this grant that seeks to assist in the recovery, help retain and expand the employment opportunity, businesses that qualify as small businesses can participate, which would be a company of 75 or fewer employees, one or more of whom owns the business; and microenterprises that are businesses with 5 or fewer employees, one or more of whom is the owner. There are grants available for our entrepreneurs and we have the mission of sharing this information and supporting them so that they can request them and that due to lack of knowledge these funds are not continued to be lost. It is important that those who meet the requirements apply for this help," informed Soemi Morales González, finance consultant and president of Morsom Group.
She added: “Interested merchants can apply through the web application at www.cdbg-dr.pr.gov and must provide evidence of hurricane-related damage or disruption and an unmet need for recovery and growth or job creation and retention low to moderate income."
Morsom Group also explained that businesses started after Hurricanes Irma or Maria can also benefit if they show that a previous business of the same owner closed due to damage caused by them. These businesses must have started operations prior to the launch of SBF on March 25, 2020.
Small businesses that suffered damage from the earthquakes or the COVID-19 pandemic can participate, as long as they can prove that they also suffered damage from the hurricanes.
