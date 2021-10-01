Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced seven projects for the recovery and reconstruction of facilities that promote the economic development of the agricultural and fishing sectors in Puerto Rico.
The first phase includes the modernization of four fishing villages, two marketing centers and the remodeling of the Agriculture Department's Agrological and Veterinary Laboratory in Dorado, with an investment of $7.1 million, of which $2.5 million come from FEMA funds.
The restoration seeks to turn the Laboratory into the main Analysis Center in the Caribbean, in which farmers will be able to carry out soil and water quality tests and foliage to determine the health of the crops. In addition, they will be able to do tests for the food that the animals eat and tests for fertilizers.
Likewise, improvements will be made to four fishing villages in order to promote the reactivation and recovery of the industry. With a total investment of $2.2 million, "we are promoting that fishermen continue to provide sustenance to their families, since we are aware that this sector was one of the most affected after the passage of Hurricane Maria," Pierluisi said.
The recovery works will be carried out in Villa Pesquera La Coal in San Juan, with $773,800; $437,500 for Villa Pesquera, located in the El Maní neighborhood in Mayagüezq; $541,500 for the Los Machos de Ceiba Fishing Village; and the Punta Pozuelo Fishing Village in Guayama, with $425,800.
Finally, the governor announced the reconstruction of the Río Grande Marketing Center and the Agricultural Center in San Sebastián with an allocation of funds amounting to $2.4 million. In these centers, food is dispatched to school canteens that benefit students from all over Puerto Rico. Food is also dispatched for senior centers and preschool care centers.
"Today (yesterday) we announce reconstruction projects that represent a direct benefit to our farmers and fishermen. The improvements to the infrastructure of these seven projects will create jobs, expand markets, and facilitate services to this sector. We are working to strengthen local agriculture and we are committed to increasing the supply of fresh food for everyone's consumption," the governor stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.