The executive director of the Fiscal agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym), Omar Marrero, reported that the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) launched an offer in the market to refinance its senior bonds' balance.
The proposed refinancing is endorsed by the AAFAF Board of Directors, the PRASA Governing Board, and the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB).
Marrero explained that the transaction seeks to take advantage of historically low interest rates and, in turn, the high level of interest in the capital markets for municipal bonds in general.
"This refinancing would be carried out only if annual savings are achieved in debt service, thus providing additional relief in PRASA's cash flow that could be used to cover operational expenses including funds for the capital improvement plan," he said in a missive.
In December 2020, PRASA returned to the capital markets with a successful bond issue to refinance a portion of the public corporation's debt, which resulted in a reduction in PRASA's debt service of approximately $350 million during the bonds' term without extending the maturity of the refinanced bonds and without increasing the public corporation's debt.
"On July 22, 2021, PRASA published an offering document with the intention of refinancing its 2012 bonds with a balance of $1.8 billion. This proposed refinancing is intended to reduce annual debt service, without increasing debt and without extending the term of the bonds. This would allow PRASA to improve its finances and invest these savings in improvements to our operations and infrastructure. I thank the entire AAFAF and PRASA work team, especially the staff of the Finance Department for their commitment to continue improving the financial situation of our Authority," said Doriel Pagán, executive president of PRASA.
Marrero added that Gov. Pedro Pierluisi's fiscal and economic team is "optimistic about the possibility of completing this transaction, which is another demonstration of the progress made by our work team in financial and fiscal matters, given the possibility of returning to the market for a second once in less than a year."
