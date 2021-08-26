The executive director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF), Omar J. Marrero Díaz, and the Executive President of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA), Doriel Pagán Crespo, announced the successful refinancing of all of PRASA’s 2012 Series A and B bonds (the "2012 AB Series").
Marrero explained that approximately $1.8 billion of the 2012 AB Bond Series is being refinanced through the issuance of $1.66 billion in Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A, Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021B, Federally Taxable Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021C, and Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A (Forward Delivery), and $209 million were received in premium as a result of the sale of the new bonds.
"We are very excited and proud of these outstanding results, which are the result of teamwork, of the commitment and support of our Gov. Pedro Pierluisi to regain the trust and broad access to the capital markets, and of the dedication and effort of all those who were part of this successful transaction," Marrero said.
Read more on the Sept. 1 edition of The Weekly Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.