Governor Wanda Vázquez announced she is putting Puerto Rico under a state of emergency that would allow the activation of the National Guard.
“We are not declaring this state of emergency because there is any positive case for the coronavirus, but because it would allow the government to develop and put in place the necessary measures to protect the island’s population against the spreading of the coronavirus.
Vázquez also urged the population not to go to any government agency for any transaction that can be done through the internet. She also extended the terms for licenses, permits or transactions expiring on or before March 31st, until April 30th. This extension includes the term for submitting the income tax returns –originally due April 15th–, which will now be on May 30th.
The governor also called for the postponement and/or cancellation of all public activities where the gathering of a large number of people is expected, such as sports events, concerts, fairs and other.
The declaration of the state of emergency will be place until March 31st.
