About six weeks after a series of earthquakes shook Puerto Rico, Gov. Wanda Vázquez has sent a letter to the U.S. Senate asking lawmakers to approve $4.8 billion in additional emergency to the island.
“I write to urge for your swift consideration and passage of the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief and Puerto Rico Disaster Tax Relief Act, 2020, H.R. 5678. Since December 28th, 2019, Puerto Rico has experienced over 2,371 seismic events that have caused critical damage to numerous private and public structures. The most impactful of these earthquakes occurred on January 7th, 2020, which struck with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter scale and left one confirmed fatality,” the governor said in her missive.
“H.R. 5687 would allocate over $4.89 billion in emergency supplemental funding to provide significant aid to Puerto Rico for educational needs, repairs to transportation and infrastructure, and community development activities in response to the ongoing earthquakes,” she added.
In particular, Vázquez is requesting $3.305 billion in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding to help local communities affected by the quakes.
She noted that many "U.S. citizens" in Puerto Rico are still facing challenging times, more than two years after the devastation of Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017.
The letter, dated Feb. 20, was sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.
The series of quakes were centered in the southern region, affecting many of the area’s residents, businesses and municipalities.
