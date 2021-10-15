Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced the first disbursement of approximately $7.1 million to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) for work related to reconstruction projects.
“The approval of the Advance Request, presented by PREPA to COR3 (Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency) and whose million-dollar amount was disbursed [Thursday] to cover expenses incurred and projected for the architectural and engineering works of four works of reconstruction and comprehensive studies, guide our efforts to renew the electrical system. It is estimated that the initial economic impact of the development of these projects represents $123 million and the creation of hundreds of jobs,” said Pierluisi.
To date, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has allocated under the Accelerated Obligation Strategy Program about $9.5 billion in federal funds from the Public Assistance Program for projects related to the generation, transmission and distribution of energy, as well as reconstruction work for local dams and PREPA buildings.
“In compliance with the governor's commitment, we are collaborating as a team with the leadership of PREPA and LUMA Energy, in order to continue streamlining the projects and that the scope of work… will be presented to FEMA in the near future. The start of the bidding processes will be at the beginning of next year, and we project that by the second semester, the construction of the first permanent works of the electrical system will begin,” explained the executive director of COR3, acronym, Manuel Laboy Rivera.
For his part, the executive director of PREPA, Josué Colón Ortiz, pointed out that at the moment, there are active reconstruction projects under PREPA's responsibility at a cost of $2.4 billion, for the generation area and the division of dams, irrigation and reservoirs.
“We are focusing on the first projects in the architecture and design processes, while we continue to develop the scope of work to continue formulating projects and start the construction phases. We continue to work hand in hand with the COR3 team to ensure that the projects and their funds continue the due processes and thus fully comply with the different reconstruction programs. This disbursement of $7.1 million requested from FEMA… is a step in the right direction in the beginning of the reconstruction of the electrical system,” said Colón.
