Amidst a fierce debate over the need for energy reform, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce unveiled last week a plan to develop the Puerto Rico Ocean Technology Complex (PROtech), a technological park to generate ocean thermal energy and promote other eco-friendly initiatives, at a price tag of $300 million.

The proposed plant, to be situated on the southeast area of the island, would produce 500 kilowatts of energy through a collaboration with the private sector, which would pick up the tab for the development, according to the government’s proposal.

Economic Development Secretary Manuel Laboy explained during a press conference at the agency’s headquarters in Hato Rey that the project had been in the works for three years, and that it would follow the lead of similar initiatives in Hawaii and Japan in order to transform the island into a world-class example and center for sustainable ocean economy.

“This project is extremely important and innovative. After several studies on feasibility, economic and environmental impact, we elaborated the master plan for PROtech, which will be developed in the municipality of Yabucoa, but will have a positive impact on the economy of Puerto Rico’s entire southeast region,” Laboy said alongside representatives from Invest PR, the University of Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust and Mayor of Yabucoa Rafael Surillo, among other officials.

The natural qualities of the zone -waters with temperatures of 36 degrees Fahrenheit and depths of 1,000 meters- make it a perfect match for the project since ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC) technology produces energy by harnessing the temperature differences between ocean surface waters and deep ocean waters.

“This is a regional development project. It will impact the southeast region that is well in need of capital and economic development,” indicated Laboy in reference to the crisis created in the zone by the ongoing seismic activity that caused the 6.4 magnitude earthquake six weeks ago.

According to the master plan, the project should generate some 10,000 jobs in an area with poverty rates that oscillate between 45 percent and 56 percent.

“This master plan is designed for execution. It is not an additional study that is going to end up in a drawer. This was the plan conceived for execution, that is why it took us almost three years,” Laboy stated when asked about other grandiloquent government initiatives that simply fade into memory.

He estimated that PROtech would take five years to develop. The first of five phases starts next month, with the Request for Qualifications process. The government has yet to identify possible investors for the project. Land surveys and the initial permitting process should begin during the third quarter of this year, while the third phase is set to start during the second quarter of 2021.

The fourth phase of development and construction should begin during the first quarter of 2022, with a completion date set for the first quarter of 2025, according to the project’s timeline.

“It is estimated that approximately $300 million will be needed for the entire construction. Developers will be able to request incentives available through the Opportunity Zones program and CDBG-DR funds,” mentioned Laboy.

Besides the ocean thermal energy conversion plant, the park hopes to launch emerging industries like algae farming, mariculture and aquaculture, as well as a recreational center, a research institute and other local ventures.

“This is a project that we will need to develop through partnerships between municipal and state governments, the private sector, organizations such as Invest Puerto Rico and academia,” highlighted the secretary of economic development.

“Under Gov. Wanda Vázquez’s administration, we have implemented several initiatives in accordance with the Puerto Rico Public Policy Law, which establishes the need to comply with a renewable energy portfolio to reach a minimum of 40 percent of renewable energy for or before of 2025; 60 percent on or before 2040; and 100 percent by or before 2050. This project is very important to achieve these long-term goals,” he added.

When THE WEEKLY JOURNAL inquired about the scope of the project and how it tied into Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority (Prepa) proposed modernization grid plan, the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) or the transition charge included in the Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with bondholders, Laboy admitted that the ocean thermal energy conversion plant would not make a dent in an energy reform or transformation of the system due to its size.

“This is a 500 kilowatts project. It is a drop of water in the Integrated Resource Plan. Since it’s so small you won’t see it reflected there, but Prepa’s executive director endorses this initiative,” he insisted. “This conversation is not meant to delve into Prepa’s situation. This is about pilot plant that has to comply with all regulations.”

The proposed debt restructuring agreement imposes a transition charge on all consumers that remain connected to Prepa’s grid, even those residents and businesses that generate their own electricity. Environmental and consumer advocate groups have warned that this charge will disincentivize the generation of sustainable energy on the island, the U.S. jurisdiction with the most expensive electricity rate.