“Optimistic, determined and full of potential.”
That is the overall message that the government of Puerto Rico hopes to project in its newly revised Fiscal Plan that was recently submitted to the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB).
According to Gov. Wanda Vázquez, it was necessary to revise the government’s fiscal plan due to the new fiscal and economic realities facing Puerto Rico, not only after the impact of two hurricanes in 2017, but also the January earthquakes. At the same time, the coronavirus outbreak is having an impact on the world economy.
If approved by the FOMB and U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain, this would be the Puerto Rico government’s seventh Certified Fiscal Plan since May 2017.
“We have submitted to the Oversight Board a draft of the Fiscal Plan that is sustainable and adjusted to the fiscal and economic challengers that our island is facing,” she said. “We have also identified operational efficiencies that benefit public workers while guaranteeing the pensions of our retirees.”
For example, since fiscal year 2016, the number of public workers has been reduced by 18,000 people, through attrition, early retirement and “voluntary transitions.” As a result, payroll expenses have been reduced by 19 percent. This has allowed the government to ensure public pensions are not cut, she noted. At the same time, $146 million has been identified in fiscal year 2021 for the Uniform Remuneration Plan, a new compensation plan for career government workers.
Vázquez said the negative impacts of the natural disasters, along with the possible impacts of the coronavirus outbreak are included in the document. Balancing it out, though, are the positive expectations that the pending federal reconstruction funds will arrive.
Economist Daniel Santamaría of nonprofit Espacios Abiertos told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that since April and May 2018, the projected savings in “structural reforms” over the next 30 years has gone down from between $80 billion to $90 billion, to $54 billion, $42 billion, $34 billion and now $12.8 billion.
“Those are big drops,” he said. “The structural reforms are supposed to be the motor that generates economic activity. The [numbers] show you that they have been too optimistic in this area.”
The thinking is that savings generated from structural reforms, often categorized as “austerity measures,” are supposed to be compensated by the federal help that should be streaming into the island. “This is not happening. Yes, federal funds should continue to arrive little by little, but not at the pace projected,” Santamaría said.
“The future is uncertain and very complicated for an economy that is as small as Puerto Rico’s,” he added, noting that there are so many factors beyond our control: the flow of federal funds, natural disasters and now the coronavirus outbreak.
Latest on Federal Funds
The revised plan, which encompasses 90 pages, acknowledges that federal funding for the island’s recovery after Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017 has been slow in coming and bogged down by bureaucracy.
Since the powerful storm struck the island, $20 billion in Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds have been allocated or obligated to Puerto Rico, but only about $1.5 billion have been released. Based on data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s website, only $5.9 billion of FEMA public assistance funds have been obligated over the last 27 months (September 2017 – November 2020).
Still, the revised 2020 Fiscal Plan projects that in the coming years, $81 billion of disaster relief funding, including federal and private sources, will be disbursed in the reconstruction effort. The funds will be used for It will be used for a mix of individual and public assistance, such as the reconstruction of houses, and major infrastructure, roads and schools.
Of that, $47 billion is estimated to come from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund for public assistance, hazard mitigation, mission assignments, and individual assistance. An estimated $8.4 billion will come from private and business insurance payouts, and $6 billion is related to other federal funding. The 2020 Fiscal Plan includes $20 billion from the CDBG-DR program in the coming years.
“While current statute calls for CDBG funds to be spent over a seven year period, HUD has historically extended the expenditure deadlines for countless CDBG-DR recipients including: Texas after Hurricane Ike, Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina, and Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina,” states the document. “Given the magnitude of the devastation experienced in Puerto Rico on account of both Hurricanes Irma and Maria, it is assumed that Puerto Rico will receive an extension to the seven-year CDBG expenditure deadline.”
Meanwhile, structural damages related to the recent earthquakes should have a “minimal impact” on the revised plan’s forecast. To date, the damages caused by the tremors, which were focused in southern Puerto Rico, are estimated at $500 million. “But the figure is certain to increase as inspections continue in the most affected municipalities. Currently, the estimated damages are relatively small as a percentage of real GNP (0.1 percent) and the capital stock (1.3 percent), and as a result the structural damage will have a minimal impact on the 2020 Fiscal Plan forecast,” states the document.
Risks Galore
Despite the optimistic view, many risks remain on the horizon. Due to the earthquakes and the 2017 storms, “outmigration above what is forecast in the 2020 Fiscal Plan remains a major risk to recovery that Puerto Rico faces.”
Another unknown is the eventual cost and time of repairing power-generating equipment at the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (Prepa) Costa Sur plant, which was significantly damaged as a result of the tremors. “With Costa Sur out of service, Puerto Rico would need to rely on its other power plants to operate almost at full capacity in order to meet demand. This is in addition to Prepa still struggling to recover from the severe damage to the power grid caused by the hurricanes,” the document mentions.
As in many other jurisdictions, the Puerto Rico government is concerned about the possible impact of coronavirus on the island’s already challenged economy. As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the revised Fiscal Plan states that coronavirus poses a “significant risk” to Puerto Rico’s economic outlook.
“While stimulus and Federal Reserve rate cuts are a possibility if the coronavirus outbreak morphs into a pandemic, the stock rout [last week] and pullback in other assets has tightened financial conditions, impacted consumer confidence, could lead to direct slowing of economic activity (due for example, to school closures, quarantines, tourist cancellations, supply disruptions) and is likely to impact consumer confidence and real U.S. GDP growth,” according to the 90 page document.
The revised Fiscal Plan mentions three specific risks for Puerto Rico. “Negatives for Puerto Rico include emerging risks to federal funding from competing priorities for what is possibly an emerging and immediate economic, political and public health emergency.
“Direct impact from slowing tourism globally is also a risk. A bias away from international travel could benefit Puerto Rico - to the extent that American tourism to Europe and Asia is impacted, it is possible that a redistribution towards closer destinations such as the Caribbean and Puerto Rico specifically could be beneficial, but much depends on the direct level of impact the virus has in Puerto Rico and the United States.
“Finally, to the extent that Puerto Rico’s bio/pharmaceutical products are responsive to the needs of a federal COVID-19 response, the island’s economy can capitalize on what is likely short-term surges in demand for these products,” states the document.
