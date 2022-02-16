Puerto Rico government agencies are worrisome about the possible regulations that could be enacted in the case of cryptocurrency, specifically about its acceptance as a form of payment in government transactions, since the federal government is yet to issue specific guidelines on the subject.
“The [government] agencies have expressed their concerns… Nevertheless, we can still work out the concerns of the Financial Institutions Commissioner’s Office about crypto currency and its jurisdiction over the Bitcoin Teller Machines (BTMs) –which are like cryptocurrency ATMs– that are already operating in the island,” said Representative Jesús Manuel Ortiz (PDP) after the first public hearing on the subject.
Rep. Ortiz is the chair of the House of Representatives Committee on Government, which is investigating “the concept of blockchain as a government filing system, as well as the use of digital coins (cryptocurrency) as an accepted form of payment in Puerto Rico,” as ordered by House Resolution 527.
While all the government agencies offering testimony in the hearing admitted financial transactions with cryptocurrency are currently taking place, most expressed reservations on the possibility of developing a legal framework to allow its use in the island because the US government must first adopt a policy regarding its operational aspects.
Cryptocurrency
“Because the concept of cryptocurrency as a method of payment is new in our jurisdiction, we recommend the guidelines issued by the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be considered in the analysis of this resolution, since Puerto Rico is a territory of the US, and the legal tender is the American dollar,” said Treasury Department undersecretary Ángel L. Pantoja in his deposition.
Financial Institutions Commissioner Natalia Zequeira expressed similar reservations.
“Even though this activity is not legally forbidden, there is a lot of uncertainty at the regulatory level. That is why banks have assumed conservative positions based on risk,” said Zequeira.
Along the same line, Zoimé Álvarez, from the Puerto Rico Bankers Association, mentioned that regulations on crypto currency vary depending on the jurisdiction and “is not based on the assets themselves, but on the activities (transactions) for which it is used.”
Álvarez recalled the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has issued bulletins about the possible illicit activities that convertible cryptocurrency transactions could entail.
“Banks insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) are subject to strict compliance of federal laws and regulations about money laundering… and there are no regulatory controls currently in place to detect the use of said cryptocurrency in use for illegal activities,” said Álvarez.
“In light of the lack of certainty and clarity regarding of our obligations (the banks’) in complying with anti-money laundering, terrorism financing, and others, our members will keep watchful to regulatory developments that would allow financial institutions to carry out activities where cryptocurrency is used without running the risk of violating any laws or regulations,” said Álvarez.
According to the Financial Institutions Commissioner, cryptocurrency have been gaining ground as of late, to the point of having become a regular form of payment in show business, restaurants, magazines, airlines, hotels and other service industries.
Zequeira assured cryptocurrency guarantees: a) transactions’ costs because there is no middleman; b) reduced transaction time; and c) eliminate the need to use financial agents (banks) when making transactions. Citing experts on the subject, Zequeira alsopointed to the impossibility of forging or duplication of crypto coins due to “a sophisticated combination of proven cryptographic technics.”
“Puerto Rico cannot fall behind. The future is all about markets, transactions and digital currency. It is imperative for us to be at the forefront of this technology, as the city of Miami, where they are developing their own crypto currency, and in El Salvador, where the Bitcoin was recently approved into legal tender,” argued Zequeira.
But, at the same time the Commissioner admitted the possible risks transactions with digital coins entail due to their “global nature, limited transparency and the speed of exchange of the most regularly used cryptocurrency. Zequeira explained “the anonymity of virtual currency reduces the transparency of transactions and the identities of the parts involved, as well as the origin of the funds by using technology that breaks the connection between the sender’s address and the address of the receiver.”
Quoting from the Guidance for a Risk-Based Approach to Virtual Assets and Virtual Assets Service Providers, Zequira further recommended “this kind of technology should not be considered simply better because it is innovative, but risks involving its implementation must be evaluated and the regulatory mechanisms to mitigate them must be adopted.”
The only agency that did not espouse a specific position on the cryptocurrency subject was the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS).
In its three page deposition, PRITS executive director Enrique A. Völckers only attended the Committee’s inquiry on the blockchain system.
Blockchain
“We are currently studying and evaluating how to efficiently use blockchain technology to streamline government transactions. Nevertheless, we are not yet in a position to establish a sound public policy about the implementation of this technology,” said Völckers.
While the director admitted the decentralized nature of the blockchain technology would guarantee the pureness of the registries and the transparency of the transactions, he also advised against using it to replace “all the solutions already in place using other technologies.”
Völckers identified three areas where the use of blockchain technology could be implemented to streamline processes and increase transparency: 1) electoral results; 2) electronic medical records; 3) validating people’s identity.
“Unfortunately, blockchain technology is still in a stage of evolution and development. So, according to world technology standards, implementing it requires a transition,” he argued.
Zequeira on her part, “reiterated her support to the implementation of the new technology” in order for government transactions to become more streamlined, effective and secured.
For Rep. Ortiz, it is clear from the content of the depositions offered during the hearing that “blockchain technology will add transparency and confidence to government processes” and that cryoptocurrency could improve Puerto Rico’s competitiveness in global markets. Ortiz anticipated his intension of introducing legislation for the government to move into blockchain technology and to regulate the use of cryptocurrency.
