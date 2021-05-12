A study commissioned by the Puerto Rico Restaurant Association (Asore by its Spanish acronym), revealed that, despite millions of dollars in federal economic incentives to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19, the local industry still faces a dire predicament.
José Vázquez, president of the Asore, explained that Puerto Rico restaurants still haven’t received relief funds from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES), which contains allocations of between $400 million and $500 million for the most affected economic sectors.
Moreover, while a $28.6 million package was activated from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and the U.S. Small Business Administration, Vázquez is concerned that these do not cover the needs of restaurants in all U.S. jurisdictions, including Puerto Rico.
“All sectors have received some type of relief mechanism except restaurants. The local government has prioritized other industries to disburse the aid. At Asore, we are committed to [pushing] the effort at the local level and we invite the government to also extend a helping hand to restaurants,” he denounced.
The study was conducted by Inteligencia Económica and concluded that restaurants have been some of the most affected businesses throughout the coronavirus pandemic on the island. Per the report, this industry employs roughly 60,000 workers, thus raising concern over its current state.
According to the findings, gathered through surveys, the pattern of restaurant sales fell sharply between January and April 2020, from $157 million to $50 million, representing a drop of 68.15 percent. Moreover, approximately 37 percent of restaurants have already reported sales equal to or higher than those registered in early 2020.
However, an estimated 62 percent have reported year-on-year sales losses so far. Meanwhile, despite the integration of new technologies in their businesses —such as courier apps and other services—53.4 percent of restaurants surveyed said that they haven’t experienced big gains in online sales.
Other key insights revealed that in the first quarter of 2021, 29.6 percent had to reduce their staff, 35.2 percent narrowed work hours for employees, 38.6 percent had to decrease marketing spending, 32.9 percent had to raise or drop their prices, 28.4 percent had to lower their investments, and 53.4 percent were forced to reduce other expenses.
Furthermore, if the pandemic continues its toll on this sector, 19.8 percent said they would file for bankruptcy, 56.2 percent said they would reduce work hours for their staff, 55.1 percent would lay off some employees, and 31 percent would consolidate operations.
Vázquez and the study acknowledged that the restaurant industry had been facing challenges even before the pandemic. Specifically, they pointed to the island’s 15-year economic recession, exorbitant energy costs, an inconsistent and “highly bureaucratic” permitting process, among other factors. In addition, the U.S. Census Bureau recently informed that Puerto Rico’s population contracted in the past decade by 11.8 percent to 3.3 million, leaving commercial establishments with fewer potential workers and clients.
Gustavo Vélez, who is the head of Inteligencia Económica, affirmed that restaurants are “an important pillar” in the local economy. Given the difficult situation afflicting the industry, Asore identified a need to measure, in the short term, the impact of business closures due to COVID-19 and how it would affect the industry.
About the Report
To carry out the study for Asore, Inteligencia Económica surveyed 88 participants, including owners, operators, managers and employees in the restaurant sector, a set that includes 762 establishments. The sample is representative of the industry because it takes into account businesses of all sizes, from small venues with fewer than three employees to larger companies with multiple locations and hundreds of employees.
Of the participants, 38.6 percent were casual dining establishments, 33 percent were “quick service restaurants” (QSRs), 13.6 percent were bakeries, 9.1 percent were cafeterias, and 5.7 percent were fine dining establishments. The report has a confidence level of 95 percent and the margin of error for this survey was ± 3.2 percent.
