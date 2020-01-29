The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) is considering taking legal action against Gov. Wanda Vázquez after she refused to comply with a request of information that justified the need to issue an executive order to bypass competitive bids under the emergency declared amid ongoing seismic activity on the island.

“They didn’t submit the information. They insist the executive order is for the period of the emergency. The FOMB is evaluating legal options at this time,” responded the board’s spokesperson Edward Zayas to an inquiry by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

Vázquez had until last Friday to submit the documentation.

More Restrictions to Puerto Rico’s Aid Raise Questions Last week Secretary of Housing Ben Carson announced a federal financial monitor and released a voluminous set of requirements to fulfill before accessing the disaster mitigation relief

On Jan. 17, the Governor issued an executive order purporting to exempt the executive branch from the requirements of government contracting processes to accelerate the recovery after a recent earthquake and subsequent tremors that have caused about $838 million in damages, according to a preliminary evaluation by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Five days later, the FOMB tried to halt its implementation and required information that justified the need for the exception.

In a letter to Vázquez, Executive Director of the FOMB Natalie Jaresko cited the sections of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (Promesa) that gave the board jurisdiction over this matter.

“Pursuant to section 204(b)(4) of Promesa, the oversight board established a policy to require prior oversight board approval of certain rules, regulations, administrative orders, and executive orders proposed to be issued by the governor (or the head of any department or agency) to ensure that they ‘are not inconsistent with the approved Fiscal Plan,’ stated Jaresko.

Following a declaration of emergency in the aftermath of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that rattled Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, Vázquez issued Executive Order No. 2020-010 to authorize the agencies “to sign contracts without the documents and/or comply with any requirement established by law” for a period of 60 days.

Jaresko reminded the Governor that the order impacted the expenses in the approved fiscal plan and affected the government’s procurement process.

“In addition, by this exemption, the executive order may run counter to the requirement in Promesa that a fiscal plan ‘improve fiscal governance, accountability and internal controls’,” underscored the Board’s executive director.

Jaresko also said that the government had yet to provide documentation concerning the executive order, as required under the policy, for the oversight board to conduct its review.

“In addition, please do not implement the executive order until the oversight board has reviewed the executive order with the requested documentation and determined it is not inconsistent with the fiscal plan.

If the executive order fails to comply with the policies established by the oversight board, it may not be implemented and the oversight board may take action, including preventing its enforcement, under Promesa sections 204(b)(5) and 108(a)(2),” she cautioned.

After ascending to the governorship when her predecessor Ricardo Rosselló resigned last summer, Vázquez boasted about a new era of cooperation and harmony with the oversight board contrary to the strained relationship between Rosselló and the federal entity. Five months later, and after announcing her candidacy for 2020, her initial stance has shifted. This is her first confrontation with the FOMB, an entity imposed by the federal government to straighten the fiscal situation on the territory.

Despite several requests from THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, as of press time, the governor’s office had not responded to questions about her decision not to comply with the information request and about the number of contracts awarded in accordance with the executive order, a mechanism that some critics have warned could be used to favor political allies.