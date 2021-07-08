The president of the Government Development Bank of Puerto Rico (GDB), Luis Alemañy González, revealed today —along with Gladys Median and Juan González, economists of the GDB's Economic Studies Center— the recovery of more than 80,000 jobs that were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The GDB's Economic Studies Center reports that, in April 2020, total employment dropped to its lowest point in more than 30 years, with an year-on-year decrease of 111,700 jobs," Alemañy said. "However, 13 months since that date, over 80,000 jobs in Puerto Rico have been recovered."

He added: "the trend is upward, although there is still a long way to go to return to pre-pandemic employment levels. More than 20,000 jobs remain to be recovered. That goal is projected to be achieved with the number of job fairs and other initiatives launched by the Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, together with the Secretary of the Department of Labor, Carlos Rivera Santiago."

Alemañy explained that not all industries have recovered at the same pace or gradually. This is not the case for the manufacturing industry, which did not lose as many workers during the first months of the pandemic, plus entered into positive terrain compared to other private sectors by gaining employees, averaging employment levels that it hadn't reported since 2013.

Trade and construction have also gained workers so far this fiscal year.

"The recently created Economic Studies Center of the [GDB] compiles monthly data on non-agricultural salaried employment by industry, produced by the Labor Statistics Bureau, the Labor and Human Resources Department of the Government of Puerto Rico (DTRH, Spanish initials) through the Establishments Survey," Alemañy said.

"The DTRH compiles that data of payrolls in non-agricultural establishments in Puerto Rico and classifies them using the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS)," Medina explained.

Medina underscored that total non-agricultural salaried employment, not seasonally adjusted, registered 848,800 jobs in May 2021, which represents an increase of 77,600 positions, or 10.1 percent when compared to May 2020, being the second positive year-on-year growth after 12 year-on-year reductions.

"It is important to mention that the annual comparison corresponds to the period in which the closure of government agencies and companies was carried out as a measure to contain the COVID-19 pandemic," Alemañy added.

In accumulated terms, this indicator for the period July to May of fiscal year 2021 reached 840,800 jobs, or a decrease of 2.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

GDB Economist Juan Carlos González Ruiz said that "private sector employment is grouped into seven main industries: Construction, Logging & Mining; Manufacturing; Commerce; Transportation, Warehousing & Communications; Information; Financial Activities, and Services, three of which gained employees in cumulative terms in the 11 months since current fiscal year (July-May). In other words, there were industries that created jobs despite the challenges brought by the pandemic."

The report presented to the press indicates that trade (wholesale and retail) registered 154,700 jobs in May 2021, or a year-on-year increase of 20.5 percent. The accumulated from July to May of fiscal year 2021 averaged 152,400 positions or a year-on-year increase of 1.1 percent, representing 1,636 additional employees.

Alemañy indicated that “manufacturing registered 77,500 jobs in May 2021: a rise compared to May 2020 of 6,900 employees, or a growth of 9.8 percent. The accumulated from July to May of fiscal year 2021 stood at 76,300 jobs —or an average growth of 1,936 jobs—, highlighting the manufacture of clothing and chemical products as the fastest-growing [sectors]. This translates into 2.6 percent year-on-year growth."

"In other words, with just one month remaining until the end of this fiscal year, it is foreseeable that employment in manufacturing will grow for the third consecutive year, and that, in addition, it will exceed the levels that it presented as of 2014," the GDB president stated, adding that it was "the only economic sector that has shown consecutive growth in the last three years."

He affirmed that, except for the category of Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components, all the industrial subsectors that make up manufacturing, both durable and non-durable goods, show positive growth trends in employment, similar to those of the principal sector.

Alemañy added that the Chemical Products sector, which includes the pharmaceutical companies that operate on the island, is the manufacturing category with the highest number of employees, with an average of 16,400 workers in May 2021. When compared to the same month of the previous year, this sector reflects an increase of 4.5 percent. Along with construction, economic activities related to the manufacturing industry were among the first authorized to restart operations last year —as early as May 11, 2020—, which turned out to be key in the sector's job recovery.

"On the other hand, if it finds support in Congress, the budget project presented by the White House for fiscal year 2022 could further boost our manufacturing sector, since it grants a federal tax credit of 10 percent for the cost that a company would assume when relocating to the United States, including Puerto Rico," Alemañy affirmed. "Specifically, the measure is aimed at encouraging the return of manufacturing companies to U.S. soil."

Medina highlighted that salaried employment in the construction sector will also culminate in fiscal year 2021 with positive results, showing a growth of 8.6 percent for the period from July to May of fiscal year 2021. In this sector, jobs related to the construction of buildings showed an increase of 1,436 jobs, or 11.6 percent more than what was reached for the same period of the previous year.

"Meanwhile, salaried employment in the service sector has experienced a total loss of 17,845 jobs or a drop of 5.4 percent during the period from July to May 2021. It is the sector most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which coincides with labor trends worldwide. Within this sector, the subsectors with the greatest reduction in jobs are those related to hotels and educational services," she stated.

Lastly, González Ruiz reported: "both subsectors have postponed the restart of their activities as infections by COVID-19 have increased at certain times. The in-person return to schools, post-secondary institutions, universities and professional schools, and the next high season for external tourism on the island —which, according to the Puerto Rico Tourism Co., runs from late November to early April— are factors that should positively impact employment in these industries."