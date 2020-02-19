Although the 2019 earnings projected from the commercial missions abroad were 40 percent less than they were in 2018, this year is expected to see an increase in that number, thanks in part to the 11 destinations that are being targeted within Latin America, Europe, the United States and the Caribbean.
This year’s calendar of events will set off with a commercial mission to Tortola from March 16 to 18, followed by one to Portugal from March 30 to April 3, and another to Uruguay and Paraguay from April 20 to 24. During the summer, the missions will be to Madrid and Barcelona from May 17 to 22; the Dominican Republic from June 1 to 5; Peru from June 22 to 26; Ecuador from July 13 to 17; Costa Rica and Panama from Aug. 16 to 22; and Orlando from Sept. 7 to 11.
The Commerce and Exportation Company (CCE by its Spanish acronym) plans to continue investing in these commercial missions that promote and market local products and services. Since 2017, these missions have generated $83.2 million in sales, with 2017 generating $23.4, 2018 generating $37.4 million and 2019 generating $22.5 million.
According to the CCE, the most profitable markets so far have been Orlando, New York and Panama. In 2017, they added Peru, Costa Rica and Chile to their list of targeted countries, and in 2018 they added Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Aruba and Curaçao. In 2019, they added Spain and Mexico.
The CCE has also brought in buyers, a move that generated $1.5 million in sales, and engaged in virtual commercial missions with the collaboration of Puerto Rico Emprende’s B2B Virtual Matchmaking, a move that generated over $1 million.
These missions have had a significant impact on an array of sectors, from the food and beverage industry to technology and energy, and even within the service industry.
Manuel Laboy, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, has stated that “this new commercial agenda seeks to increase the presence of local goods and services in these markets, explore new niches and identify new growth opportunities.”
He went on to say that “aside from these commercial missions, we have identified other initiatives that may help locals understand foreign markets so that they can expand and grow. The CCE will be developing workshops in different international markets with the hopes of garnering more competitive, effective and prepared entrepreneurs that are ready and willing to help in the development of the local economy.”
This commercial agenda was made possible thanks in part to the Small Business Administration’s Federal State Trade and Export Promotion. The program’s mission is to increase the amount of small businesses that export their goods as well as to increase the value of the goods that are already being exported.
