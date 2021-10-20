The COVID Grinch made the 2020 holiday season difficult for many people around the world, as family gatherings and celebrations were severely dampened by the pandemic.
This year should see a bounce back to the familiar: in-person holiday parties with family and friends, especially in fun-loving Puerto Rico. Many consumers and brands alike are gearing up for what’s anticipated to be the most wonderful holiday retail season on record.
According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures overall retail sales across all payment types including cash and check, U.S. retail sales are anticipated to grow 7.4 percent excluding automotive and gas. Consumers are expected to spend online at even higher rates (+7.6 percent) than last year, while in-store sales are also expected to see a rebound—growing 6.6 percent compared to 2020.
With early holiday shopping slated to begin in October again this year, retail sales for the “75 Days of Christmas,” are anticipated to grow 6.8 percent excluding automotive and gas, and e-commerce sales to grow by 7.5 percent compared to the same time period last year.
According to Mastercard, apparel, electronics, jewelry and luxury items are expected to be among the most-sought items this holiday season.
While this holiday season will continue to look different –due to geographical, economic, and household differences – there are a number of overarching trends to watch, as per the Mastercard report:
• Early season’s greetings: With potential supply chain and labor supply issues impacting the season, retailers are expected to offer omnichannel promotions early on – particularly in the heavily gifted Electronics, Apparel and Department Store sectors. Technologies like contactless and buy online, pick up in store will continue to be embraced by consumers and retailers who desire a quick and seamless experience.
• ‘Tis the season for splurging: Fueled in part by pent-up savings and government stimulus, consumers have the desire and the means to spend. Over the last six months, the Luxury retail and Jewelry sectors have been experiencing some of the strongest year-over-year (YOY) and year-over-two years (YO2Y) growth; that is anticipated to continue through the holidays.
• Shoppers return to stores but shift to e-commerce is here to stay: Nothing says holiday cheer like busy malls and bustling Main Streets. While the return to in-store browsing and shopping will continue, e-commerce retail sales are not going anywhere. For the extended holiday season, e-commerce sales are expected to grow 7.5 percent YOY and 59.3 percent YO2Y - a record high for the channel.
“This holiday season will be defined by early shopping, bigger price tags and digital experiences. Over the past two years, retailers have learned a lot about what shoppers want and need, bringing us into an exciting new age of retail resilience,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard. “Retailers have been preparing for this moment and will find innovative ways to deliver on what’s bound to be the biggest holiday shopping season yet.”
Increased spending on restaurants, travel and goods
Deloitte had a similar positive outlook. Holiday retail sales are likely to increase between 7 percent and 9 percent in 2021, according to the company’s annual holiday retail forecast. Deloitte also forecasts that e-commerce sales will grow by 11 percent to 15 percent YOY this holiday season.
"We anticipate strong consumer spending for the upcoming holiday season. As vaccination rates rise and consumers are more comfortable being outside of the home, we are likely to see increased spending on services, including restaurants and travel, while spending on goods will continue to hold steady. A steady decline in the savings rate to pre-pandemic levels will support consumer spending and keep retail sales elevated this season," said Daniel Bachman, Deloitte's U.S. economic forecaster. "Further, e-commerce sales will continue to grow as consumers demonstrate an ongoing and steady movement toward buying online across all categories."
Bachman noted that the 2021 holiday season increase reflects continued growth. Last year's holiday sales came in higher than expected, growing by 5.8 percent. The 2021 forecast projects a strong growth rate amid already elevated retail sales and growth in disposable personal income that is likely to remain flat heading into the season. However, the Delta variant and ongoing uncertainty spurred by the pandemic may drive more spending on goods.
"Across channels, retailers should expect a strong holiday season as consumer spending levels are projected to remain high," said Rod Sides, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. retail and distribution sector leader. "While consumer concerns about health and safety have eased since the last holiday season, pandemic-influenced shopping behaviors continue to gain traction. Retailers who remain resilient to shifting consumer behaviors and offer convenient options for online and in-store shopping, as well as order fulfillment, will be poised for growth this holiday season, and into the new year."
Several residents already told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that they are planning major celebrations this year. “Last year was really sad because of the pandemic. We couldn’t do anything with family and friends. This year we are going all out. We are going to have parties starting on Thanksgiving,” said a local Condado resident.
Another person chimed in to the conversation, saying that he was already purchasing plenty of beer and wine, as well as planning to order food from a local restaurant. He added that this year, family members were once again traveling from New York City to celebrate Christmas in Puerto Rico.
Experts: Do your Christmas shopping now
Despite the overall optimistic outlook, there could be some bumps along the road for Puerto Rico. Given the transportation, labor and storage problems that have disrupted the supply chain in the U.S, and Puerto Rico, analysts from the commercial sector of the island are advising consumers to make their Christmas now, as inventory could be limited by December and at higher prices.
According to experts, the problem in the supply chain does not seem to be improving anytime soon. They understand that in the face of strong demand and lower inventory, prices will continue to rise, availability will continue to decline, and special offers will be limited or non-existent.
Jesús E. Vázquez Rivera, president of the United Retailers Association (CUD by its Spanish acronym), understands that much of the merchandise purchased by businesses on the island between June and July of this year may not arrive in time for the Christmas season.
“In traditional years, the Christmas merchandise would have already started to arrive now, which has not happened. This worries us because it could arrive very late,” he said. The businessman understands that the uncertainty could lead to an increase in online purchases, which would hurt small, local businesses that only have a brick-and-mortar presence.
According to the Vázquez, consumers will likely see higher prices during the season, such as increases of between 15 percent and 25 percent; less variety of available products; and reduced inventory of existing ones. He exhorted residents to do their Christmas shopping early this year. "We hope that this increase in prices will be a temporary situation, that it will last for about eight to 10 months and then we will return to normality," he said.
Luis Gierbolini, president of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, understands that the problem is more difficult than he thought, and urged consumers to plan ahead, make Christmas purchases on time, but without panicking.
“The merchandise will continue to flow, but a little slower. I do not think there is a shortage of food, maybe some products are missing. My recommendation is that they make purchases earlier, but that they do not start to stockpile food or products because, at the end of the day, they contribute to the increase in prices and end up losing money," he said.
For consumers who are considering purchasing gifts online, the advice is the same. According to the most recent deadlines reported by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), for gifts and other items to arrive on time, the deadline for domestic deliveries is Dec. 17 for “first class” service, Dec. 18 for “priority” and Dec. 23 for “priority mail express.”
For ground delivery service, the deadline is Dec. 15. However, Martín Caballero, district manager for USPS Puerto Rico, is urging customers to send their packages between Dec. 1 and 4 to ensure they will arrive at their destinations on time.
- Journalist Ileanexis Vera Rosado contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.