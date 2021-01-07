Although nationwide, U.S. retail sales grew a modest 3 percent this holiday season, the local retail sector anticipates a 15 percent loss for the entire year, due to the months-long lockdown in Puerto Rico that started in March, and the continuing business restrictions to the commercial sector.
While many brick and mortar stores in Puerto Rico reported an uptick in foot traffic during the holiday season, as many shoppers wanted to support local businesses, it was not enough to offset the losses in retail sales for the entire year. At the same time, many small retailers do not have the capacity for e-commerce.
“No way does this compare to previous years. The increase in customers is more of an agglomeration caused by the funnel effect. If the hours are reduced and operations are eliminated one day, traffic increases on other days… There has been a lower consumption pattern and the gap continues to be below double digits,” indicated Iván Báez, president of the Puerto Rico Retail Association.
To date, the retail industry projects to end the year with losses of $2 billion. This means that sales in 2020 closed 15 below the $32.157 billion registered at the end of 2019. For the retail sector, the busy Christmas season usually represents 30 percent of their total sales for the year.
“This has been very negative for us. The limitations imposed by the executive orders (due to COVID-19) prevented a breakthrough in the Christmas season, which is usually the most lucrative. The trend is not positive due to Sunday closings, the reduction in capacity and the limitations in operating hours,” Báez said.
The Walmart executive also indicated that in the week before Christmas Eve, sales of alcoholic beverages increased, followed by toys - which in previous years used to lead sales - and prepared and unprepared meals.
“This year the sale of alcoholic beverages increased a lot because [retailers] had three days in which businesses couldn’t sell alcohol,” he added.
E-commerce continued to lead the way
According to data from Mastercard SpendingPulse, holiday retail sales in the U.S., excluding automotive and gasoline, increased 3.0 percent this expanded holiday season, running from October 11 through December 24. Notably, online sales grew 49.0 percent compared to 2019, the preliminary insights show. Mastercard SpendingPulse measures overall retail spending trends across all payment types, including cash and check.
“American consumers turned the holiday season on its head, redefining ‘home for the holidays’ in a uniquely 2020 way. They shopped from home for the home, leading to record e-commerce growth,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Inc. “And, consumers shopped earlier than ever before. Across our expanded 75-day holiday shopping season, sales were up 3.0 percent, a testament to the holiday season and strength of retailers and consumers alike.”
Key findings from Mastercard SpendingPulse underscore the shift to online spending, with e-commerce accounting for 19.7 percent of overall retail sales – up from 13.4 percent in 2019. In addition, consumers continue to spend more time – and money – on their homes.
Home furniture and furnishings experienced the strongest growth of any sector compared to 2019, up 16.2 percent, and it grew 31.0 percent online specifically. In addition, home improvement was up 14.1 percent, with e-commerce sales up 79.7 percent.
Apparel experienced a decline of 19.1 percent year over year, while electronics and appliances were up 6.0 percent overall.
Department stores saw overall sales decline by 10.2 percent and online sales growth of 3.3 percent, reinforcing the importance of omnichannel offerings. Buy online, pick up in store as well as technologies like contactless were key for retailers this season.
