Glovo, an on-demand courier service, announced that it will no longer operate in Puerto Rico as of February 10 at 11:59 p.m.
In an email sent to its users on the island, the Spanish company informed that cash payments will not be accepted after Tuesday, but customer service will be extended until February 17.
Founded in Barcelona, Glovo is a smartphone app through which users can order a variety of products, such as grocery items, food, and others. Glovo then assigns an employee to pick up, purchase, and deliver those items to its customers.
Speaking on its withdrawal from the local market, the company stated that it has been a "difficult decision" that has been considered thoroughly.
"We will no longer operate where we cannot offer a service of excellence and ensure that we are the best option in the market, and we will focus all our efforts in those markets where we can grow and provide the best experience in the industry," the email reads.
Glovo had entered the Puerto Rico market in February 2019 and by August of that year it had reported a monthly growth that ranged between 15 and 20 percent, as well as 155 employees. Although the company did not precise why it felt it could no longer grow in Puerto Rico, it faces competition from similar well-known corporations, such as Uber Eats and RonPon.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL accessed the Glovo app and found that out of its usual six services, only two are currently available: Food and Courier.
