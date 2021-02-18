Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea reported that the General Fund's net revenues in December 2020 amounted to nearly $1.2 billion. This number represents $179.6 million, or 18 percent, more than the revenues generated on Dec. 2019.

Regarding the fiscal forecast, the collections exceeded it by $311.5 million or 36 percent. On the other hand, collections during the accumulated fiscal period from July to December are $29.8 million lower compared to the same period of fiscal year (FY) 2020, or 0.6 percent less.

“Accumulated income as of December reached the figure of $5,190.2 million ($5.2 billion), while collections during the same period in 2019 totaled $5,219.9 million ($5.3 billion); this represented a difference in these first six months of only $29.8 million. We must remember that in this fiscal year, for the period between July and October, $479 million of income from FY 2020 was received from postponements granted to mitigate the adverse impact of the pandemic," the secretary explained.

However, he noted that both November and December ended with record figures in terms of performance. "The main drivers of this growth have been the transfers granted in local and federal funds to mitigate the effects on the economy of the pandemic and that have offered a respite, mainly to sectors related to consumption," he added.

During this month, all the main sectors -with the exception of Corporations and Withheld from non-residents- exceeded the collections of FY 2020. During these first six months the Sales & Use tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym) stands out, exceeding $244.6 million, or 32.6 per percent, of what was collected in 2019 during the same period.

In the case of taxes on alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and motor vehicles, these consistently -and month after month-, during these six months, have exceeded what was collected inFY 2020. Motor vehicle taxes exceed collections from July to December 2019 by $58.7 million, or 25 percent.

During the first two quarters of this FY 2021, sales of units with a taxable sales price between $21,380 to $31,780; and secondly, units with sales prices between $31,780 and $4,890 experienced an increase of $ 25 million in the amount of taxes paid. This is compared to the same period in FY 2020.

This growth responds to several factors, among which the secretary mentioned: the flow of federal funds, the renovation of units due to the damage to the road infrastructure and the low market interest rates, among other key influences.

Regarding the amount collected for the tax paid by the exports of foreign entities under Act 154-2010, the amount collected last fiscal year was exceeded by $45.4 million. This sector reflected a lag compared to the behavior of fiscal year 2020. However, the secretary noted that the initial gap that existed in July, of $161 million between both fiscal periods, has been reduced to $100.8 million less compared to the accumulated period from July to December in 2019.

As for collections from individuals, these exceeded the December 2019 revenues by $4.5 million. However, as happened with the Corporations and IVU categories, the individuals category in this fiscal year received $198 million during the period from July to October. pertaining to the deferred collection of FY 2020.

"To evaluate the performance of individuals during these first six months, we must restore this income to the period from March to June of fiscal year 2020. This adjustment represents accumulated income for fiscal year 2021 of $ 833 million ($ 1,030 M - $ 198 M). When making such adjustment, the accumulated period in this semester represented $117 million less than fiscal year 2020 or 12.3 percent less," the Treasury Department, Hacienda, said in a statement.

Company income is one of the lines that have presented significant changes in this fiscal year. The change in their behavior is associated with changes in the law. In addition, their behavior is closely related and largely explains the poor performance of the corporate line.

In the “others” category, company income is considered because, traditionally, the annual collections of companies did not exceed $3 million. These for this year to December, amount to $217 million. Of this total, $35 million corresponded to income received due to the postponement of measures due to the pandemic, so that the income figure for this fiscal year itself is reduced to $182 million.

This change in company behavior is due to the fact that with Act No. 60-2019, the Puerto Rico Incentive Code, this type of entity was offered the option of Optional Computation, which, among other things, delegated to the company that opted for said pick, the obligation to pay the contribution that previously fell on the partners.

According to Hacienda, this implies that, as of FY 2020 -and more noticeably in FY 2021-, there was a shift from payments that were registered by partners of a partnership, mostly under corporations, to payments to be registered in the corporate tax line. Therefore, of the total of $276.6 million increase in Dec. 2020, compared to Dec. 2019, $217 million are from companies, of which $182 million correspond to their own income for FY 2021.

As for the corporate sector, this line has been one of the most affected during the pandemic period. The collections from July to December amounted to $1,040.1 million ($1 billion). The accumulated collections in FY 20 as of December totaled $1,673.2 million ($1.7 billion), so this fiscal year presents a difference of $633.1 million less, or -38 percent.

"However, it should be considered that for the accumulated period of fiscal year 2020, $488 million of non-recurring payments were recorded, so its recurring income base is $1,185 million ($1.2 billion). On the other hand, this year there were deferred payments for $211 million that would otherwise have been received from March to June," the statement reads.

Taking both adjustments into consideration, FY 2020 ended with $1,185.2 million ($1,673.2M - $ 488M), which is comparable to $829.1 million ($ 1,040.1M - $ 211M) in FY 2021. Therefore, the difference between both semesters it is reduced from $633 million to $356 million. This is 30 percent less than in the previous fiscal year.

Finally, the head of the Treasury pointed out that, during the current fiscal period there is a need to contextualize the fiscal situation.

“We come from a budget revision in May 2020 of the Fiscal Plan, which reduced the projection for fiscal year 2020 by $800 million and the projection for 2021 by $600 million; a total reduction of $1.385 million. Puerto Rico accepts the challenge and we focus on a vision of the future. We invest in technology and digitizing the tax administration at the service of economic development," Parés Alicea underscored.