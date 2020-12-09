A new rise in the price of liquefied gas is already being reflected, which could reach up to $3 per 100-pound cylinder in response to the winter season, when consumption in the U.S, mainland skyrockets due to the cold weather.
This increase is being reflected in Puerto Rico, which happens every year at this time, as explained by the president of Empire Gas, Ramón González.
"The price of liquefied gas has risen, as high as $3.00, which always happens during the winter season," González said.
The president of the Coalition of Independent Distributors of Liquefied Gas of Puerto Rico (Codigas), Carlos Declet, agreed, adding that between December and March is when there is more gas consumption in the U.S. states due to low temperatures.
“We are beginning the peak of gas demand, because in the United States the cold has already started and they use it to supply generators and for heating. When the snow comes, the demand for gas is extraordinary," he stated.
Regarding how severe the increase is on the island, he replied that the price of the product fluctuates by establishment and by the size of the cylinders.
“The price has gone up between $1, $2 and $3. The 20-pound gas cylinder costs between $18 and $20, while the 100-pound one is between $80 and $90," Declet said.
he Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO). According to the head of the agency, Carmen Salgado, “at this time the order (2020-012) in which the profit margin is frozen and companies are prevented from making increases, unless they are justified, remains in force. Our inspectors are vigilant and inspecting businesses to ensure compliance with the order and regulation for the benefit of consumers."
The official indicated "that as part of the agreement in the DACO case against the increase announced last year by the companies for this same date, the gas companies committed to comply with the profit margin frozen in the current freezing order. and they have been in compliance."
However, it was not clear how much the penalty imposed on importers for the violation of the DACO regulation amounted. Salgado filed a monitoring order requiring a consumer bill in dollars per gallon.
However, data provided by the Federation of Gas Distributors reveals that importers generated estimated profits of between $30 million to $41 million, after overcharging consumers.
