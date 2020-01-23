Gardner-Gibson, a full line manufacturer of roof waterproofing products, announced it will invest over $5 million to open a new distribution center at La Cerámica Industrial Park in the municipality of Carolina, just after commemorating its third anniversary on the island.
The expansion project, which is slated for completion by the summer of 2020, will bring a 30 percent increase in the space destined for product storage and administrative offices. The company will add 15 employees to its payroll to strengthen its sales, logistics and administration operations.
As part of its relocation project, Gardner also has plans to initiate the manufacturing of a new product line in Puerto Rico during the third quarter of 2020. The new manufacturing operation will become the company’s 16th such installation around the world.
“We are fully committed to Puerto Rico and we have great expectations for the future. In a short amount of time, Gardner has managed to position itself as one of the leading brands in the local hardware store segment, thanks to the market reception to our products,” said Gardner General Manager for Latin America Rodolfo Martínez.
The new location will provide Gardner more visibility and facilitate increased customer traffic, which Martinez expects will translate to a further increase in sales. Since their entry to the local market, Gardner has experienced an average annual growth rate of 100 percent in sales. The executive estimated annual sales at $500 million for the mainland U.S. and Puerto Rico.
After Hurricane Maria in 2017, Gardner has played a role in the island’s reconstruction efforts. Gardner’s products have been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for use in the programs and projects funded by the agency on the island.
“Our footprint has dramatically increased along with the market opportunity,” explained Martínez. Gardner’s clients include national chains like Ace Hardware, True Value, Home Depot and National Lumber, as well as independent hardware stores.
