Although FEMA has made progress in approving reconstruction projects in Puerto Rico to help the island recover from Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017, much still needs to be done as the island’s central government is hampered by an inability to obtain the initial funds to start the projects.
This was the conclusion reached by the Government Accounting Office (GAO) in its most recent report on FEMA’s performance in Puerto Rico after the devastating Category 4 storm slammed into the island more than three years ago.
As explained by the congressional watchdog, FEMA’s program is a reimbursement initiative, so states and U.S. territories like Puerto Rico must start the projects moving with their own funds and then receive reimbursements afterwards. However, has been facing a fiscal crunch for years as the commonwealth government is bankrupt and undergoing a Title III-like bankruptcy proceeding under the so-called Promesa federal law.
As of January 2021, the latest dates available as per the GAO report, FEMA has obligated $23.8 billion through Public Assistance funds to help Puerto Rico recover from the 2017 hurricanes, 2019 and 2020 earthquakes, and the COVID-19 pandemic. “Because Public Assistance is a reimbursement program, Puerto Rico must provide the initial funding for projects and seek reimbursement afterwards. However, Puerto Rico’s agencies have had trouble getting the initial funding to start recovery projects. Consequently, Puerto Rico has only spent $4.7 billion of the $23.8 billion,” the GAO stated in its May 2021 report.
As of January 15, 2021, FEMA obligated $23.8 billion in Public Assistance funds to Puerto Rico for the 2017 hurricanes ($23.5 billion), 2019 and 2020 earthquakes ($243.8 million) and 2020 COVID-19 response ($59.7 million). “To help expedite obligations, FEMA changed how it implemented the Public Assistance program in Puerto Rico by, among other things, focusing on obligations for critical services like electricity and water. However, significant work for the recovery remains. FEMA and Puerto Rico are working to develop and obligate about 6,100 more projects.
“Further, Puerto Rico’s fiscal condition has made it difficult for Puerto Rico agencies to access funds to start construction, thus work for many obligated projects has not started. Because Public Assistance is a reimbursement program, these agencies must provide the initial funding for the work and seek reimbursements afterwards. As such, of the $23.8 billion obligated, Puerto Rico has only spent $158 million for long-term rebuilding projects, such as rebuilding schools, the power grid, water systems and other damaged infrastructure,” according to the GAO.
Among the congressional watchdog’s recommendations are that FEMA should identify or assess the risks that could affect the success of the remainder of Puerto Rico’s recovery. “For example, FEMA and Puerto Rico officials said that Puerto Rico agencies’ staff lack the expertise to develop thousands of projects, which presents risks of delays. Further, Puerto Rico will have to start construction on thousands of projects, presenting risks such as lack of construction funding and capacity to procure labor, equipment and materials.”
Still, the GAO noted that FEMA is already in the process of implementing an “enterprise risk-management framework,” an approach that federal agencies use to identify and assess risks to their mission. “FEMA officials said that they could use this framework, or other methods, to identify and assess the risks to Puerto Rico’s recovery. Given the time elapsed since the 2017 hurricanes and the work remaining, urgent and diligent action is needed to help ensure the recovery’s success.
“Identifying and assessing risks to the recovery, jointly with Puerto Rico and relevant federal agencies, could help FEMA monitor emerging risks and identify potential actions to manage them. Further, continuously monitoring risks could help ensure that FEMA’s response to risks remain current and relevant,” stated the GAO.
FEMA and COR3’s Response
FEMA and the Puerto Rico Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) have stressed their continuing efforts to move reconstruction projects as quickly as possible. Recently, for example, the two offices announced that nearly $6.5 million in FEMA funds had been obligated for the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum and Bahía Urbana venue, both in San Juan, to restore them to their pre-Maria conditions.
Meanwhile, FEMA and COR3 officials said $277 million in FEMA funds are moving 168 projects underway in the southern region to rehabilitate the areas and structures that were affected by the 2020 earthquakes. Projects include allocations for the municipalities of Mayagüez and Ponce.
For example around $185,000 from FEMA are earmarked to repair the Castillo Serralés, the Salazar Museum and a senior citizen center in Ponce, as well as the Casa de Pilar Defilló Museum and a community center in Mayagüez.
“Our goal is to complete all earthquake-related inspections this year to facilitate the recovery of the southern area. It is our priority to help repair the structures that were damaged by last year’s earthquakes,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for Puerto Rico, José G. Baquero.
To date, over $916,000 has been awarded to the municipality of Ponce for earthquake-related projects.
“The [Mayagüez] projects are close to entering the proposals phase to begin the contracting process, complying with all applicable laws, rules and regulations. We are grateful for the diligence in obtaining these funds that will have an impact on our communities,” said Olga López de Krumhansl, a spokesperson from the Municipality of Mayagüez.
COR3 Executive Manuel A. Laboy Rivera said that they continue working with FEMA to maximize the resources destined to the reconstruction of the areas affected by last year’s earthquakes. “These projects in the southern and western areas of Puerto Rico, which are carried out under the Public Assistance Program and include risk mitigation works, are a positive step to ensure the preservation of part of Puerto Rican history and above all will strengthen the structures for the safety of those who frequent those spaces,” he said.
GAO on the FCC’s Actions After Maria
Meanwhile, another GAO report found that while the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) helped to restore telecommunications networks after Maria, “abstract” emergency response guidelines could have caused confusion and delays for both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI).
The Category 4 storm destroyed 96 percent of telecommunication cell sites in Puerto Rico after slamming into the island in September 2017, leaving people with no way to call for help, apply for federal assistance or make financial transactions, according to the GAO report.
It stated that the Department of Homeland Security did not specifically outline what actions the FCC should take to help restore communications infrastructure, and that the agency obtained only limited public input and did not share its actions or findings.
The report said such information could help officials build more resilient telecommunication networks and better prepare for future disasters.
“As citizens and first responders are increasingly dependent on telecommunications, ensuring the resiliency and reliability of telecommunications networks in U.S. territories may prevent future loss of life,” stated the GAO.
It noted that Maria, along with Hurricane Irma -- which hit the USVI as a Category 5 storm about two weeks before Maria – damaged more than 90 percent of power lines above ground in the U.S. territory.
The report said the FCC collected information on network outages in Puerto Rico for six months, the longest period in the agency’s history. It also issued nearly 900 special temporary authority licenses to allow radio facilities to operate.
But nearly four years after the storms hit, the FCC has not issued a report on its actions or findings or a full account of its response to Hurricane Maria, the GAO found. It added that FCC officials said they were dealing with limited resources, given the multiple disasters that occurred in 2017 and 2018.
The GAO called on the Department of Homeland Security to define specific emergency response roles and responsibilities for the FCC to avoid confusion in those moments. “During a disaster, there is little time to learn about such technologies and their appropriate use when critical sectors require telecommunications services immediately,” the report stated.
The GAO issued its findings more than three months after an inspector general report found that the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump was responsible for stalling about $20 billion in federal funds to help Puerto Rico recover from Maria and also obstructed a probe into the delay.
- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.