The 2020 hurricane season was kind to Puerto Rico, as the island did not receive the double whammy from two Category 4 hurricanes that devastated Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala in recent weeks.
A newly released report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) raises questions about how Puerto Rico could have fared if the island had been hit by strong hurricanes this year.
The GAO found that as of October 2020, three years since Hurricanes Irma and Maria destroyed much of Puerto Rico’s electricity grid, neither the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) nor the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) had approved long-term grid recovery projects in Puerto Rico.
“Until HUD and FEMA implement GAO’s recommendations, uncertainty will linger about how and when federal funding for long-term grid recovery will proceed. In particular, it is uncertain how available funding sources will support measures to enhance grid resilience to hurricanes, such as smart grid technology. FEMA officials told GAO that additional funding sources could be used for resilience measures but that this would not be determined until specific projects are submitted to FEMA for approval,” according to the November 2020 report.
“Moreover, although FEMA finalized a $10 billion cost estimate for grid repairs in September 2020, several steps remain before FEMA approves funding for projects — a process officials said they were drafting. HUD funding could supplement FEMA funding but, as discussed above, HUD has yet to establish conditions for using these funds and has not established time frames and a plan for issuing this information. According to HUD officials, they plan to publish requirements in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, but this depends on other factors, such as input from other federal agencies. Further delays in publishing the conditions could contribute to delays in Puerto Rico’s ability to initiate grid recovery projects,” the GAO states.
According to the 42-page report, during September 2020, FEMA did finalize fixed-cost estimates on the aforementioned $10 billion among seven asset categories. These include $781.9 million to repair the electricity grid’s substations; $5.5 billion to repair distribution lines and streetlights; $2.6 billion for the transmission lines; $686 million for telecommunications across the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (Prepa) assets; $109 million for the generation plants; $861 million for dams, reservoirs and hydroelectric power plants; and $125 million to repair buildings islandwide.
The next steps include FEMA approving the “scopes of work” for the individual projects. “According to FEMA officials, the cost estimate of about $10 billion covers potentially hundreds of projects for which FEMA will need to review and make approval decisions,” says the GAO report.
To obtain FEMA approval of individual projects, “FEMA and recipients will still need to meet various requirements, such as completing environmental reviews. According to federal and local officials, Prepa began working with FEMA to develop these projects and conduct these reviews prior to FEMA finalizing the fixed-cost estimate.” However, the GAO does not provide timetable estimates for when these reviews could be completed.
Neither THE WEEKLY JOURNAL nor its sister publication EL VOCERO could reach officials for comment. However, in statements, federal government and Prepa officials have expressed the positive. “Mitigation is essential for the successful recovery of the island and for facing disasters in the future. These funds help to lessen the effects of natural events that affect our communities,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, José Baquero Tirado, after announcing in late October that FEMA had granted $26.2 million for the engineering and design phase of Prepa’s Palo Seco plant and the installation of 11 gas turbines islandwide.
“This engineering and design phase allows Prepa to begin the first projects that will lead to a more resilient electrical system against atmospheric events on the island. We continue to work together with our peers to achieve the funding obligations, and more importantly the execution of these for the benefit of our clients,” commented Prepa’s Acting Executive Director, Efran Paredes Maisonet.
