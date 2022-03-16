Power cogeneration and Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (PREPA) move to renewable energy sources would potentially reduce the cost of energy production in the island and the corporation’s future revenues, thus impacting its debt adjusting plan.
“We operate based on a series of assumptions, and one of those assumptions is how much revenues we are going to have by 2030, by 2040 and by 2050. And then, how are we going to make the payment I said I would in 2022.” Economic Development and Commerce Department (DDEC, for its Spanish acronym) Secretary Manuel Cidre said about the recently cancelled negotiations on PREPA’s debt adjustment plan.
Cidre made his remarks during the ground breaking ceremony of Stryker’s new cogeneration power plant in Arroyo. Once operational, the plant will provide Stryker, a medical and surgical instruments manufacturer, 100% of its energy needs, saving the company some $1.4 million annually.
“As long as there is a debt, which could be somewhere around the $7 billion after being adjusted, and a series of investments from these industries geared toward reducing energy consumption and dependency from PREPA, I’m convinced that these conditions need to be brought into the debt negotiations. What will be the effect the proliferation of these cogeneration plants will have on PREPA? How much will PREPA really have to repay its debt?,” questioned the Secretary, before agreeing with Governor Pedro Pierluisi on his decision to leave PREPA’s debt negotiations.
While Cidre acknowledged the purpose of moving to renewable energy sources is to cut down energy production costs, he emphasized “it is not only about that.”
“It isn’t just about affordable energy, but about a quality of energy we don’t have… it is cogeneration, solar power, wind power, tidal changes… we seek greater affordability for energy many people don’t have, and of a better quality,” Cidre said.
For the Economic Development Secretary it is of cardinal importance to understand that, five years from now PREPA’s revenues from billing are not going to be the same as today. “Therefore, we need to adjust the debt accordingly and we will need to adjust how much is to be destined to service that debt,” he said.
“I’d like to think that the government representatives sitting at the negotiating table are thinking just about the same as I think, and they will bring it to the table when the time comes,” Cidre said.
The DDEC Secretary considers the conditions are not favorable for negotiations and a future characterized by less energy consumption must be considered as part of the negotiations. “We need to consider what is going to happen when the 23 megawatts cogenerating plant in Coopervision goes online, when Stryker’s two megawatts plant goes online, when Baxter’s plants in Aibonito and Guayama go online…What’s going to happen then? Are we going to reverse their energy bills and bill the citizens? No, that is not going to happen,” Cidre assured.
