As the United States and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its devastating effects on the economy, gyms are being overshadowed by online apps and workout programs, raising the question of whether fitness centers will survive the shift.
John Foley, founder and CEO of Peloton, thinks it’s inevitable that technology-driven home fitness will become dominant, much like how streaming services have changed movie watching, as he called the idea of going to a gym “a broken model of yesteryear.” Peloton provides a streaming service for fitness classes in addition to selling stationary bikes.
Foley said that demand surged so much during the pandemic that some Peloton customers had to wait months for their bikes. “Fitness is one of the few remaining categories that is going to be massively disrupted by a digital experience,” he stated.
In fact, the “Fitness Trends 2021: New Trends in Fitness” global report by RunRepeat found that active American adults saw significant increases in both at-home fitness equipment (up 218.3 percent) and online fitness (up 134.7 percent) as the best way to achieve fitness goals in 2021. Likewise, gym members also saw significant increases in both at-home fitness equipment (115.9 percent) and online fitness (93.3 percent) as their best solution for staying fit.
And it’s not just online modalities that are propelling the switch - 59.1 percent of active adults chose outdoor activities like running, training, hiking and walking as the best way to stay fit in 2021, up 14.6 percent from the start of 2020. Also, 39.4 percent of gym members worldwide are switching to running and other outdoor activities in 2021. Furthermore, 60.5 percent fewer active adults see gyms, health clubs and group exercise classes as the best way to stay fit in 2021.
Roughly 9,000 health clubs - 22 percent of the total nationwide - have closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and 1.5 million workers in these companies lost their jobs in the U.S. mainland, according to the International Health Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA). As such, the industry group is lobbying Congress to approve a relief fund for the fitness industry because many clubs are struggling to recover from months of lost revenue and membership declines and still owe back rent.
The bipartisan Senate bill, known as the Gym Mitigation and Survival (GYMS) Act, was introduced by U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) in Feb. 2021 to provide $30 billion in recovery funds, through the U.S. Small Business Administration, for health and fitness centers.
In Puerto Rico, gyms were forced to close temporarily after the coronavirus was detected in mid-March 2020. During that time, these establishments were not only suffering revenue losses but had trouble retaining staff, some of whom opted to quit their jobs to receive unemployment benefits.
Rick Scaccia, the CEO of Planet Fitness Puerto Rico, explained that “a large portion of our employee base had migrated away from working and we had to significantly restaff our customer service employees” when they were allowed to reopen in June last year, but because they were forced to close again in July until September, they lost their new staff and had to undergo the recruitment process all over again. But while the company has persevered, other smaller, independent gyms do not have the same financial backing.
Looking for Cleanliness, Affordability
Sciacca affirmed that Planet Fitness Puerto Rico has recovered about 85 percent of its membership, and expects a full recovery within the next months. “We have conservatively picked June 2022 as the date we’re fully recovered and the reality is that we will be fully recovered by the end of the year,” he said, noting that the gym chain’s $10 monthly fee is one of the key elements in its recovery, as well as its “unintimidating” environment.
“Our recovery is so far ahead because people want to work out in a socialized, friendly environment. Human behavior has changed from buying a piece of equipment that’s associated with an app or not, and working out at your home requires a particular discipline that is embedded in that human. Human behavior does not like to work out at home; they want to be inside a gym,” Sciacca told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL. However, he noted that “high-cost gyms are, in fact, suffering that problem, because the economic impact is still keeping people at home.”
Sciacca’s assessment on health clubs with pricier memberships actually reflects the reality of the U.S. mainland. A 2020 survey published by TD Ameritrade, a financial services company, found that 59 percent of Americans had no intent to renew their gym memberships once the pandemic is over. Of the 2,009 survey participants, more than 56 percent claimed that the reason for this was because they found “more affordable” ways to exercise and achieve healthier lifestyles throughout the worldwide health crisis.
Respondents indicated that they would typically spend roughly $177 a month or $2,124 annually on gym memberships, personal training and fitness classes. With a diversity of free and low-cost apps and online programs now available for people of different fitness backgrounds, however, those expenses could be drastically cut.
On the other hand, the threat of COVID-19 is a deterrent to some. Yahaira Agosto, a former bodybuilder and part-time personal trainer from Puerto Rico, affirmed that she is no longer going to the gym every day, opting for in-home workouts most days of the week. She said that the independent fitness centers she has been to have not been diligent in government-approved health protocols and have reportedly even failed to report outbreaks in their establishments.
Because she likes to work directly with the clients to ensure they’re exercising safely and correctly, and because a number of her client base are within high-risk age groups, Agosto said she would not feel safe training clients until the pandemic is contained.
Adapting is Essential
While more business closings are likely this year and could number in the thousands without government help, the emergence of the workout-from-home trend won’t spell doom for fitness centers, said Helen Durkin, the executive vice president of public policy at IHRSA. Plenty of exercise fanatics, she said, will still do both. In fact, 40 percent of Peloton users have gym memberships, according to the company.
Moreover, because online workouts are here to stay, some gyms and industry professionals have boarded on the digital bandwagon by launching their own fitness programs and lessons on the web, which complement their in-gym memberships and services.
For instance, Planet Fitness launched a mobile app several months into the pandemic - well before its initial 2023 release date - to provide options, as gyms were forced to shut down and people sought ways to stay active while safe from COVID-19.
The app, called Planet Fitness Workouts, contains a library of workout videos and tutorials divided into beginners, intermediate and advanced levels. It is free to download and use, while members have access to exclusive content. Scaccia asserted that by launching a mobile tool, the company “opened up our field of membership growth because the person who wasn’t a member and they used the app is becoming a member… They are growing our membership from a growth base, not a recovery base.”
In addition, "Planet Fitness developed the initiative ‘United We Move’ – a series of free ‘work-outs’ turned to ‘work-ins’ with daily, 20-minute exercise classes for members and non-members that was broadcasted daily on Facebook Live and YouTube. This initiative started before the nationwide lock downs began, as a way to keep members and non-members moving and to maintain a much-needed focus on personal health and well-being, as evidence has shown that exercise can have huge benefits to mental health, especially during stressful times. More than 18.5 million people in 39 countries and the United States tuned in during that period,” explained Ginny Jove, marketing manager at Planet Fitness Puerto Rico.
Likewise, Carlos “Cholo” Ayala, a former bodybuilder and prominent personal trainer in Puerto Rico, explained that he is seeing clients at a small gym in Bayamón, as well as developing workout routines for customers at a distance. For the latter, he asks clients to send pictures of themselves from different angles and indicate their fitness goals, as well as where they would exercise and what type of equipment they have access to. He also inquires about their culinary proclivities and allergies and based on all that information, he designs personalized exercise and nutritional plans.
Despite the success he’s found, amassing customers from different countries as well as locally, Ayala asserted that gyms, as a concept, will not be pushed out of the picture entirely.
“Exercising outside of your home is an escape as well, a mental therapy session,” he said, confident that a number of people will always seek health clubs despite the variety of online options, although he lamented that many of these establishments were forced to close permanently over the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
For his part, Scaccia asserted that the company will continue to invest in Puerto Rico, having opened its 13th club on the island earlier this summer and en route to open its 14th later this year, with plans to reach 19 units by 2023. “From that point, we’ll readjust our development plan from 19 to 30, and that 30 endpoint will happen over a seven-year period,” he said, adding that each gym costs about $2.5 million to build.
- The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.