Despite the challenging economic environment, Banco Popular generated $507 million in earnings during 2020, even after recognizing $293 million in provision for credit losses, largely driven by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, reported Ignacio Álvarez, president and CEO of the bank.
During an earnings call and videoconference with local reporters, he highlighted Banco Popular’s strong performance, as the bank ended the fourth quarter (Q4) 2020 with $176 million in earnings. “This was one of our best quarters in our history. These results reflect the ongoing rebound in economic activity experienced during the second half of the year and the unprecedented level of federal stimulus. Our strong results also reflect our diversified sources of revenue and prudent risk management,” he said.
The annual net income of $507 million reflects a decrease of about 24 percent from Banco Popular’s 2019 annual record net income of $671 million. “The decrease was largely driven by higher provision expense, lower fees and lower net interest income related to the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. 2020 results benefited from strong deposit growth and a higher level of earning assets in both Puerto Rico and the U.S. However, both of our brands have lower net interest margins during the year,” Álvarez said.
Meanwhile, the bank’s quarterly net income of $176 million was $8 million higher than Q3 2020 and $9 million higher than the same quarter last year. “These results were driven by higher revenues, partially offset by higher provision in operating expenses including pre-tax expenses of $23 million related to our New York branch realignment program” that closed 11 branches, he explained. “The increase in net interest income was driven by an increase in our investment portfolio and lower deposit costs. Credit quality trends were solid in the quarter.”
Q4 2020 Highlights
Within Popular’s clientele, debit and credit card sales in dollars increased by 18 percent compared to last year’s fourth quarter. For the full year, sales increased by 10 percent.
Auto loan and lease originations at Banco Popular increased by 11 percent compared to the year-ago quarter and “were only down 5 percent for the full year, notwithstanding the pandemic-related disruptions. Similarly, we saw continued strength in the dollar value of mortgage durations at [the bank], which were up 20 percent in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter and increased by 32 percent in 2020 as compared to 2019,” Álvarez said.
With respect to the federal Payment Protection Program (PPP) program, he reported that $544 million of the loans originated by Popular were under $150,000. “We have deployed an online platform for customers to request loan forgiveness and have submitted approximately $500 million and forgiveness request to the Small Business Administration,” he added. Leveraging this online platform, the bank has begun accepting applications for the second phase of the PPP program.
“To date, we have received more than 3,200 applications totaling approximately $234 million. On the digital front, we continue to have more than one million monthly active users on our Mi Banco platform in Puerto Rico. We captured 71 percent of deposits in the fourth quarter through digital channels. For the full year, 67 percent of deposits at Banco Popular were captured digitally compared to 52 percent in 2019. Finally, our customer base in Puerto Rico continues to grow, increasing by 6,000 in the fourth quarter to reach more than 1.9 million unique customers,” Álvarez outlined.
Hospitality Industry Update
The pandemic has impacted the hospitality industry with unprecedented challenges, noted Lidio Soriano, the bank’s chief risk officer.
“The strategy is to flatten the curve, to adjust lockdowns, social distancing, stay-at-home orders, travel and really, the restrictions have significantly decreased the demand for these businesses. To address the risk to our loan portfolio, we continue to work with our borrowers to give them time to recover and added a qualitative reserve during the quarter,” he said.
Soriano said Popular’s hotel exposure is mostly in Puerto Rico. “At the end of the quarter, our total exposure stood at $270 million with an average original loan-to-value of 69 percent. This segment has experienced elevated levels of stress due to limited business and lesser travel. Most of the deferrals expired in the third and fourth quarter, but given the challenges of the industry, we foresee additional extensions to support our borrowers,” he said.
Meanwhile, restaurant balances were $238 million at quarter end. “This segment has experienced stress, driven by the restrictions placed on indoor dining. Despite this restriction, the majority of our restaurant borrowers, particularly quick service or fast food, have continued to operate, to delivery and carry out, with volume improvements during the fourth quarter. Of the customers that have exited deferrals, 99 percent of accounts are current,” he said.
To date, there has been a significant number of downgrades and deferrals in both sectors, Soriano added.
