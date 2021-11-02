On Nov. 1, the low-cost airline, Frontier, began operating its route between the cities of Jacksonville (JAX) and San Juan (SJU), which has three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Executives from the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), the Port Authority, and Aerostar accompanied Frontier representatives at Terminal C at Luis Muñoz Marin Airport (ALMM) during the ribbon-cutting and welcoming activities for the passengers and crew who arrived on the Island on the maiden flight.
The aircraft used on the route between JAX and SJU is an Airbus 32N, with a capacity of 186 passengers.
"We are very pleased that the Frontier airline continues to bet on the Puerto Rico market. This is yet another example of the evident recovery of air access on the island, which is a priority for Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi. Today we welcome you to the inaugural flight of this new route between the cities of Jacksonville and San Juan. I congratulate and welcome Frontier today for this commercial decision that undoubtedly brings us closer to the recovery of air access after the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Port Authority, this is our priority and commitment - to work hard for a complete recovery and the economic development of our Island".
Celebrating the opening of the route, which marks the beginning of a new and important bridge between Florida and Puerto Rico, a group of Jacksonville businessmen, on whose agenda is the exploration of new business opportunities between the two cities, arrived on the island. These include members of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Visit Jacksonville, The Jacksonville Aviation Authority, and Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens.
Meanwhile, Aerostar Puerto Rico’s chief executive officer, Jorge Hernandez, added, "Jacksonville is one of the major destinations in the state of Florida. It also has a significant presence of Puerto Ricans, so this flight will allow a direct and more efficient connection for our travelers".
Frontier, based in Denver, Colorado, began operating in Puerto Rico in June 2017. The low-cost airline, whose mission is to offer affordable alternatives across the Americas, currently operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft in approximately 120 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America.
