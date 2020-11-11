The executive director of the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A), Fermín Fontanés, announced that HMS Ferries Inc. was selected to operate and maintain the assets of the Maritime Transportation Authority (MTA) and operate the ferry service from Ceiba to and from Vieques and Culebra, through a public-private partnership (P3) for 23 years.
As part of the contract, HMS Ferries will receive at least $31 million a year to operate the ferry services.
The selection of HMS Ferries was the result of a “robust” bidding process that lasted more than two years, which fulfills the main objective of optimizing the operation of the maritime transport service offered by the MTA to the residents of Puerto Rico, especially to those living in the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra, as well as the government’s objective of modernizing government functions to provide better and more efficient services to the people of Puerto Rico, Fontanés indicated.
Moreover, he said that the P3 agreement “is the adequate mechanism to finally achieve that both the islands of Vieques and Culebra, as well as Cataño, have an efficient, reliable and consistent maritime transport system. We are convinced that the selection of HMS Ferries will serve to improve this service, according to the highest standards, according to successful models in other jurisdictions.”
HMS Ferries is a world-class shipping company based in Washington State and is a subsidiary of HMS Global Maritime Inc., the largest passenger and car ferry operator in the U.S. mainland. The company actually operates ferry services to the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor, Niagara Falls between the U.S. and Canada, among others.
Among the responsibilities that will be transferred to HMS Ferries include:
• The administration of the operations of the MTA’s ferry system between Ceiba and the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra (Isla Service) and the Metro Service, which consists of the route between Old San Juan and Cataño.
• Maintenance of terminals and vessels.
• Optimization of the ticket office system.
• The operation and maintenance of the Isla Grande Maintenance Base facility in San Juan.
It is estimated that this public-private partnership will result in savings of approximately $337 million for the government of Puerto Rico, at the end of Phase II of the project, Fontanés indicated. Likewise, a more efficient, reliable and attractive service will promote visits by tourists and visitors to the island municipalities, creating a potential environment for investment and business development that in turn will contribute to the economic development of Vieques and Culebra.
For years, local residents and tourists alike have complained about chronic delays and spotty service of the ferries to Vieques and Culebra. While residents of the two island municipalities depend on the essential service for travel to and from the main island of Puerto Rico, thousands of local residents and tourists also use the ferry service to vacation in Vieques and Culebra. Thus, the livelihood of many tourist-related businesses also depends on this essential service.
In fact, the P3 announcement came after the latest protest on the spotty service, when two Vieques residents jumped in the water in the ferry terminal in Isabel Segunda, to try and stop the ferry from leaving, as they complained that there has only been one ferry in service in recent days.
The ferry “Cayo Blanco” has reportedly been out of service since Oct. 30, resulting in long delays, with some Vieques residents saying that they have had to wait up to eight hours at time for the lone ferry in service, “Isleño,” so that they can go home.
“As we all know, for years the [MTA] has lacked the ability to provide a consistent and reliable level of service for its passengers, and more importantly, for the residents of the islands of the municipality of Vieques and Culebra, who need this essential service for day-to-day survival. A little less than a year ago, I made a commitment with these residents to work to achieve the service to which they are entitled and deserve. With this agreement, we are moving in the right direction to achieve it,” said outgoing Gov. Wanda Vázquez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.