Entrepreneurship is an integral part of the economic resilience of communities, regions and local economies. But for entrepreneurs to succeed, they need a support network to aid their growth. However, since each jurisdiction is unique, entrepreneurial ecosystems are not replicable, which is why we must examine Puerto Rico’s unique geographical, political and socioeconomic context to properly aid emerging businesses, according to a new report by the Foundation for Puerto Rico.
The island’s long economic recession, dating back to 2006, compounded with the calamities of the hurricanes, earthquakes and the COVID-19 pandemic, has forced entrepreneurs on the island into an endless cycle of disaster recovery. “If the goal is to improve resilience at the regional level, strongly connected entrepreneurial ecosystems are needed to develop the capabilities necessary to overcome barriers to more successful innovation-driven enterprises,” stated Foundation for Puerto Rico Program Manager Anneliz Oliver.
But how do we go from a constant survival mode to a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem that does not depend on reactive measures to flourish? To this end, Foundation for Puerto Rico’s newly released “From Surviving to Thriving: A case study on Puerto Rican entrepreneurship,” provides entrepreneurship support organizations an overview of Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, the importance of well-connected networks to aid in the development of new ventures, and a toolkit to better serve entrepreneurs in the wake of disasters and beyond.
One key activity that can contribute to the resilience of a community is entrepreneurship, according to the 56-page document. Resilience is particularly important for entrepreneurs because of two reasons: First, when seen as the entrepreneur’s preparedness, persistence and self-efficacy, resilience can inform why some businesses perform better than others. Second, the psychological and behavioral traits around resilience can increase the ability of a business to adjust to new circumstances and use innovation to achieve sustainability in the long term.
“For Puerto Rican entrepreneurship, most efforts and support programs are concentrated in the metropolitan area which comprises the capital of San Juan and neighboring municipalities. This means that aspiring entrepreneurs in rural and historically underserved communities are often overlooked and are put at a disadvantage.
“Leveling the playing field to close the gaps in access is key. If the goal is to enhance resilience at the regional level, strongly connected entrepreneurial ecosystems are needed to develop the capabilities required to overcome barriers and see more successful and innovation-driven ventures,” as per the report.
According to 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Puerto Rico has an estimated 44,000 micro, small, midsize and large businesses.
For these companies to grow and thrive, the island needs a well-functioning entrepreneurial ecosystem that includes several elements, according to the report. These include networks of support organizations; strong market potential with distribution channels; skilled talent; access to capital; improved ease of doing business; a culture that supports entrepreneurship; and a reliable infrastructure of electricity, roads and broadband.
For example, as part of its efforts to help entrepreneurs who are not in the San Juan area, Foundation for Puerto Rico has awarded $80,000 in grants to 22 businesses in the southern area, which included restaurants, retail stores and supermarkets, specifically in the urban center of Ponce and the boardwalk area of Guánica.
Recipients received financial grants of between $1,000 and $7,500 that could meet short-term access to capital needs or help them improve the resilience of their facilities in response to natural disasters.
Meanwhile, Foundation for Puerto Rico has helped renovate the Guajataca Tunnel in Isabela with a $10,000 grant, and the area has now become a popular tourist attraction with the opening of 28 local businesses.
