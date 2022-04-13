Even before the pandemic, freelancing was a rapidly growing sector of the economy. Now, with the traditional workplace evolving and allowing for different models of hiring and working, digital nomads and freelancers seem as common as office workers. Buzzzy founders Antonio López and Nina Rodríguez-Quirós describe freelancing as a spectrum - some people take on an odd job here or there, others ‘moonlight’, and then there are those who are full-time.
Buzzzy is a freelance marketplace, one of many platforms for freelancers and those looking to hire them, that simplifies the search and contracting process by finding qualified matches. López was driven to create a trusted online space to connect freelancers and businesses after co-founder Nina went unpaid for a freelance project she had picked up.
“That [sort of thing] should never happen,” Lopez said in an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Finding and hiring a freelancer
Presenting at Parallel 18’s Pre18 Demoday, an event where local startups present to investors, media, and the community, Buzzzy introduced the complications of hiring in the gig economy.
According to the startup’s founders, without Buzzzy users can spend over a week in their search for talent, having to navigate multiple platforms, and with no guarantee of quality work. On the other side, as a freelancer, it can be challenging to form relationships with potential clients. In fact, 50% of freelancers go unpaid at least once in their careers.
With Buzzzy, businesses and freelancers don’t have to worry about that anymore - they’ve both already been vetted and chosen by the team. Clients don’t need to take unnecessary risks in hiring talent, while the talent can be sure that the job they’re receiving is legitimate.
Freelancers receive 100% of what they’re owed, and, unlike with competitor Upwork, there is no commission charged by the platform. As the startup continues expanding from the island into the states, it will open up opportunities for Puerto Rican creatives to receive competitive pay and more frequent contracts.
The future of freelancing
The Statista Research Department projects the gig economy to reach $455.2 billion by 2023.
A Freelancing in America survey estimated that by 2027, over half of the U.S. population will be freelancing in some capacity. Generation Z is the most likely to work freelance, says Lopez. Half of all Generation Z (those born roughly between 1997 and 2012) have taken on a gig at least once.
According to Deloitte’s annual Global Human Capital Trends report, conducted prior to the pandemic, over 33% of surveyed companies reported hiring gig workers extensively. Among Fortune 500 companies, 30% hired freelancers through platforms like Upwork.
Partaking in the gig economy offers businesses a way to complete a job without having to hire for a new position, which would require providing benefits and a salary. This is especially beneficial to small and medium-sized businesses, that may require a service but not yet have the funds to create an official position within their company for it.
