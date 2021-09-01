For the fourth consecutive year, Boston Scientific Dorado and The Growth Coach are joining forces in a collaborative partnership to continue their commitment to local entrepreneurs. The Strategic Business Owner (SBO) Program is exclusively for business owners and will provide participants with the structure and necessary tools to develop their strengths and opportunities effectively, to help them reach their full potential.
SBO is a virtual program in which individuals will have the opportunity to interact with other business owners to learn how to identify alternatives together. The virtual format of two biweekly hours allows participants to enhance their results by using a proven process called Strategic Mindset, developed more than 15 years ago, and a certified business coach who will share experiences and best practices.
"It is a first for us to contribute to the development of not only our employees, but also the community. It is our commitment to provide tools so that companies in Puerto Rico can grow, "said Aleck de Jesus, Training & Development specialist at Boston Scientific Dorado.
In addition, the practical SBO program will guide participants to help them implement improvements in all areas of the business in order to achieve success. The call to receive applications is until Sept. 3, through https://www.growthcoachpr.com/sbo.
The program begins on Sept. 8 and culminates next June. The program consists of eight group sessions in which participants will learn and follow the Strategic Mindset process to evaluate aspects of their lives and businesses, while giving continuity to their goals.
The Strategic Business Program has 12 spaces and is open to any local entrepreneur who meets the following requirements:
• Have a company that is duly registered in Puerto Rico
• Have two years or more of operations
• Have three or more employees (including part-time, contract and subcontracting employees)
• The participant must be the owner of the company
• Must participate in all SBO Program meetings
• Each participant must have access to a computer or electronic device with camera, microphone and internet access.
Those interested in applying can contact www.growthcoachpr.com.
