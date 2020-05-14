The Resiliency and Business Innovation (RBI) program of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, operating with funds from the Economic Development Agency (EDA i6), has designed a curriculum on RESILIENCE for Businesses, along with George Mason University - Center for Resilient and Sustainable Communities and Echar Pa' Lante.
"Building a Resilient Business: Before, During, and After a Disaster", is a course designed for businesses (of all sizes and industries) taking into account all recent developments in Puerto Rico. The course consists of 1.5-hour webinars and technical assistance and will be extended for 6 consecutive Thursdays from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, starting on Thursday, May 21, 2020 until Thursday, June 25. During the course, companies will use a Handbook to develop a Resilience Plan that companies will have completed, at the end of the 6 weeks, with the assistance of the George Mason University team and local volunteers, experts in business support.
By the end of the course, participants are expected to have learned how to prepare for the Four Phases of Resilience: Anticipate, Cope, Recover and Adapt/Replacement, through the value of a SWOT analysis; analysis of the hazards that businesses may face; how to protect business assets (personnel, information, operations); and how to adapt to changing business conditions. Those who complete the course, which totals 12 hours between webinars and technical assistance, will receive a certificate of participation.
The curriculum will be offered by Dr. Linton Wells II, Dr. Jean Pierre Auffrett and Robert Rogers, practitioners from George Mason University who have worked with Resilience in different countries and bring, more than the theoretical part, the experience of working with emergency and disaster management.
The curriculum is free of charge, spaces are limited and will be conducted in English. You can register using the link https://resiliencecurriculumforbusinesses.eventbrite.com , where there is additional information about each of the classes and the practitioners.
For additional information contact Annie Mustafa, RBI Program Manager at 787-635-5680, amustafa@prsciencetrust.org or visit www.rbipr.org or http://prsciencetrust.org/
