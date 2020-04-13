Self Learning Solutions Tech (SLSTECH), a Puerto Rico-based company that provides online courses, announced that it began offering free orientation lessons on coronavirus (COVID-19) aimed at health professionals, the service industry, restaurants, hotels, and other businesses.
The courses are available any time from any location.
"Within the pandemic we are experiencing, it is more important than ever that we adapt and take advantage of the online courses that will now be an essential tool in training professionals due to the impossibility of doing it in person," said Ian Falu, president of SLSTECH.
He added, "we are making our platform available to the people with these essential courses so that the people who work in the different service areas are prepared with the correct information to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time obtain continuing education credits."
Health professionals who complete the course of their selection will receive through the platform a certificate with continuing education credits.
To register, visit the company's website and select the COVID-19 course that applies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.