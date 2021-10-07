Guests of hotels located in the Convention Center District now have free transportation to El Escambrón beach and Old San Juan, in an initiative that has been launched by the Convention District Authority.
“Visitors to the four hotels in the district, which are the Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Sheraton and Aloft, will be able to go to the beach and Old San Juan, one of the most important tourist spots in Puerto Rico. They do not have to do the management of looking for transportation; we will take them there so that they can enjoy the offers and services that the island has for them. This is a project that will expand as other hotels continue to be developed in the Convention District area, ”explained the Executive Director of the Convention District Authority, Mariela Vallines.
The transportation, which will be operated by Sonnell, will be available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will pick up guests at the entrance of the hotels. It will make, for the moment, two stops: one at the entrance of the El Escambrón Spa and another at the Plaza Colón in Old San Juan. There will be two vehicles that will be in uninterrupted movement during the established hours.
“We will also offer service and access for people with disabilities, as one of the two buses has space for a wheelchair. The two vehicles have capacity for 21 and 14 passengers each; so we invite hotel guests at the Convention District to enjoy this new offer that is exclusive to them,” added the executive director.
The Convention District is a public and private investment project that includes the main entertainment venues in Puerto Rico, which are the Pedro Rosselló Convention Center, and more recently the T-Mobile District. The 113 acre property also has bars, restaurants, hotels, cinema and other attractions for local and foreign visitors.
