The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and LionGrove today announced the formation of a partnership to reopen the historic and iconic El San Juan Casino as the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino.
In addition to redeveloping the casino, the two partners are also thrilled to reopen the renowned Tropicoro entertainment venue, welcoming back performers, artists, live entertainment and events once again to its stage.
The new casino will add a $12.5 million investment in addition to a recently completed renovation for the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, resulting in a total of $137.5 million in resort enhancements.
“Our success and experience with operating Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut will allow us to effectively expand our footprint and bring award-winning gaming experiences to Puerto Rico,” said Rodney Butler, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman.
