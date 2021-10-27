The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and LionGrove are pleased to announce the appointment of a new leadership team that will oversee operations of the soon-to-open Foxwoods El San Juan Casino.
Additionally, the casino has commenced the search to fill a remaining 85 open positions – spanning dealers/croupiers, supervisor and associate positions – ahead of opening its doors later this year.
With new leadership at the helm and the hiring of experienced team members well underway, the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino is poised to reinvigorate the historic destination casino.
“We are pleased to announce the latest stellar additions to the Foxwoods El San Juan leadership team. We are confident that there is no team more qualified to both propel the next generation of this historic casino forward into its new phase as the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino and deliver award-winning gaming experiences to Puerto Rico,” said Stuart Levene, general manager and managing director of Foxwoods El San Juan Casino. “We’re also excited to welcome more team members into the Foxwoods El San Juan family, and believe our property is an ideal choice for those seeking a lasting career in the gaming hospitality industry.”
The leadership team includes Orlando Vega-López, Foxwoods El San Juan’s new director of Casino Operations; Kathlyn Pérez, director of Casino Finance; Jacqueline “Jackie” Rios, the casino’s new director of Casino Administration; and Adamarish Falcón-Ramos, Foxwoods El San Juan’s new director of Casino Marketing.
