American fantasy sports contest and sports betting company DraftKings and the Foxwoods Casino at the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel are partnering-up to develop a sports betting platform and experience the people in Puerto Rico who already are fans of several sports.
“Puerto Rico has a broad sports fan base. Puerto Ricans are very much into a lot of the sports we already offer and the sports we are looking to offer –such as the local basketball league,”said Sabrina Macías, Global Communications vice president of DraftKings. “This is an amazing opportunity to partner with the Foxwoods team and try to bring this new experience to the island.”
DraftKings general approach to every new market, according to Macías, is to look into the community and figure out what are its preferences in terms of sports and betting, and then cater to those preferences. Nevertheless, anyone accessing the company’s app will have access to everything it has to offer, –“from table tennis in Japan, to Korean baseball.”
Anika Howards, president of Foxwoods Resort Casino, said the casino has already developed “a shorthand with the marketers in terms on how to create experiences” in addition to betting among their guests and anticipated both teams “will easily tap on what people in Puerto Rico wants and create experiences in property [at the casino] to bring people in.”
“Sports are social and part of the Puerto Rican culture. So, in addition to betting, part of it is the social elements of bringing people together and watching the games,” Howards said. “When you have the energy of a March Madness, or the energy of a Super Bowl, or a World Cup, and you have everybody here and you layer on the experience of being able to bet on all this different events, what best could happen then?”
More than just betting
The goal is to provide the physical presence for a guest that wants to begin his interaction with betting, explained Andro Nodarse-Leon, co-owner of the Fairmont ESJ, who anticipated the sports lounge could start operating by next summer, once all regulations are complied with and permits are obtained.
“But the experience doesn’t have to be constrained to the sports lounge. The guest could be hanging-out in the lobby, or maybe some people would prefer the beach club… It would be up to them,” Nodarse Leon said.
The sports lounge will be located inside the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino and will feature a massive video wall, bar and dining services, two over the counter ticket windows and six betting kiosks.
“Since establishing our relationship with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods more than a year ago, we’ve seen immense success, which can be attributed to the collaborative efforts between the organizations and shared vision for providing customers with the very best,” said Matt Kalish, President of DraftKings North America in a written statement. “Puerto Rico is known for its rich and vibrant sports culture, and we look forward to being able to provide fans with a safe and legal form of sports betting through our retail and online sportsbooks.”
“We have made tremendous strides in the sports betting space in our relationship with DraftKings, who has continued to be a valuable partner, through our online and retail experiences in the state of Connecticut,” said Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Chairman Rodney Butler.
