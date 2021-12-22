Hurricane María left a path of destruction as it passed over Puerto Rico the night of September 20th, 2017. The island lost most of its essential services’ infrastructure, entire communities were leveled, thousands died and there were many more refugees.
Four years after the biggest disaster in Puerto Rico’s modern history, the reconstruction of the island’s infrastructure has still to get underway. “
“After four years, every piece of the puzzle has fall into place,” said Manuel Laboy. Executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3)
“Much has been done so far, and I understand there is much still to be done, but emergency projects needed to be done before the reconstruction could begin,” added Laboy, who admitted there are still more than 2,800 infrastructure projects without any obligated budget from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA).
Laboy explained that during these last four years the different government agencies involved in Puerto Rico’s recovery process have “established the conditions for the execution” for the recovery and reconstruction of the island.
During this time, according to Laboy, FEMA, the COR3, Commonwealth and municipal entities have engaged in “the stabilization, recovery planning, emergency and small project development,” in order to create the conditions to start executing the permanent projects for Puerto Rico’s definitive recovery. Laboy also highlighted the fact that the whole process was further compounded by the 2020 earthquakes on the southwestern part of the island and the Covid-19 pandemic.
After the change in administration, Laboy said COR3’s priorities and strategic goals were “revisited and updated to align them with then recently sworn governor Pedro Pierluisi’s public policies, and FEMA’s execution, efficiency, compliance and transparency directives.
While he admitted that FEMA and COR3 processes could be characterized as “lengthy and bureaucratic,” Laboy insisted on their need and assured significant progress has been made.
“You have to realize that, of the $32.1 billion requested for the reconstruction, $27.9 billion have already been obligated”, he pointed out. Laboy specified that $19.3 billion of the obligated funds have been allocated for permanent works.
Those projects are mainly for the Electric Power and Aqueduct and Sewer authorities, municipal governments and the Department of Education., with the two public corporations taking the biggest share, $13.2 billion (PREPA $9.5 billion and PRASA $3.7 billion) or 68% of the obligated funds. Municipal governments and the Department of Education were allotted $2.1 billion and $2 billion respectively.
The rest of the $19.3 billion were distributed among the University of Puerto Rico, The Department of Transportation and Public Works, the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Corporation and the Department of Health, among others.
But despite the multibillion dollar budget already obligated for the reconstruction, the fact is only $251.7 million have been disbursed so far. That is less than three percent of the obligated funds after more than four years since the disaster.
Still, the COR3 executive characterized 2021 as “the year of transition.” and anticipated 2022 to be “the year of construction,” with 2,000 permanent projects to go into the bidding process or start construction.
Laboy declined to specify how many of the 2,000 projects he estimated could be under construction by 2022 because “things could happen along the way” that could delay some processes. Nevertheless, he did anticipated the some $3 billion would be disbursed during 2022.
Questioned again about the “lengthy bureaucratic process” projects have to go through at both the federal and state level in order to be ready for bidding or to begin construction, Laboy reiterated “the foundation for this projects” to move forward has already been laid.
Laboy did admit the whole process could take between six to seven months to get approved for bidding, with FEMA taking about three or four months of that time to complete its evaluation. It would then seem a tall order to anticipate 2,000 projects will be ready for bidding or to start construction this next year.
Laboy assured he has been in communication with FEMA and that the federal agency has assured it will revise its procedures to try and cut down the evaluation period. But that is not necessarily guaranteed.
As processes stand now FEMA, the COR3 and all state government agencies taking part in the evaluation of these projects would need to average more than 166 projects a month to reach their 2000 project goal for 2022. And, while Laboy assured his office has the capability to deal with 166 projects a month “and more,” the fact is that their own “Results versus Priority Goals” charts aside from the emergency projects there are just a few projects under construction and or in the bidding phase and/or permanent project reported as completed, when compared to the total number of projects.
Of the total 1,308 projects obligated in 2020 and 220 obligated this year, COR3 reports a little more than 270 under FEMA’s Accelerated Award Strategy (FAAST) and 1,649 under government or not for profit organizations (PNPO) are under architectural and engineering design. The cost of these projects amount to $3 billion.
Under construction there are only four under FAAST, for a total of only $43 million. Meanwhile 553 projects from government entities and PNPOs are under construction, for a total cost of $373 million.
No FAAST project is reported as completed and only five are under permitting or construction bidding.
Despite the fact that funds for 7,000 projects have already been obligated but only a fraction of those are up for bidding, under construction or completed, FEMA’s promise to obligate 2,000 in 2022 seems very difficult to fulfill. More so, if you consider that in 2020 the agency manage to obligate 1,308 projects and 220 this year.
This delays in Puerto Rico’s recovery process becomes more difficult to understand when the number of obligated housing projects is considered.
According to Laboy, only one housing project –Alturas de Ciales, in Ciales – has been obligated in these four years. Nevertheless, Laboy assured that a significant number of housing projects will be obligated by the end of next January. He did not specified if any of these project are included in the 2,000 expected to be up for bidding or under construction in 2022.
Laboy also admitted another area that is “extremely delayed” is the collection and disposal of debris left by hurricane María.
“Unfortunately there is still a significant amount of trash and debris left by María that hasn’t been collected”, Laboy said.
The COR3 executive did not anticipated how or when the authorities are going to attend to that situation.
