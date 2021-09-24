In their mission for transformative changes in Puerto Rico through research and intersectoral alliances, the Foundation for Puerto Rico’s Innovation Center will hold the Innovation Council’s first meeting on Sept. 28, 2021.
This event will bring together more than 60 leaders from various sectors including representatives of the communities, government, private sector, academia, nonprofit organizations and professional associations, to establish a priority agenda to be developed under a participatory process. The meeting will be structured in panels, presentations and discussion groups that will enable knowledge and best practices exchanges with international resources. In addition, the event will feature a first-ever report of Puerto Rico’s ranking within the Global Innovation Index, that will enable identifying the country’s priorities in an intersectoral manner as well discuss and outline affirmative actions in crafting a work plan aligned with the agreed objectives.
This first meeting will be held at the Sheraton Hotel in the Convention District and will feature a group of invited speakers, including Leonie Zapata, Innovation Advisor of the National Competitiveness Council of the Dominican Republic; Paula Andrea Escobar, Presidential Advisor for Competitiveness of the Republic of Colombia; Lorena Molina, Director of operations of the innovation laboratory of the US Census Bureau; Pamela Patenaude, Director of Granite Housing Strategies, LLC, a strategic advisory firm for real estate development, affordable housing, and disaster recovery management. Previously, Patenaude served as Assistant Secretary and Chief Operating Officer of the Federal Department of Housing (HUD). Under her tenure, more than $37 billion were allocated to direct recovery efforts after natural disasters occurred in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, the American Native Islands and California, among other jurisdictions. Other speakers include Jon Borschow, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Foundation for Puerto Rico; as well as the economist Mario Marazzi, who will present the Global Innovation Index and Puerto Rico’s ranking in said study.
“Prioritizing innovation as an economic development strategy requires identifying and recognizing our positioning and how benchmark against the rest of the world using key innovation indicators. Faced with the reality that Puerto Rico does not participate in most of these benchmarking instruments, the Innovation Center took on this task using methodologies that are standardized internationally. The study’s results will help us identify our strengths and weaknesses, as well as establish priority areas to work jointly with multisectoral representation, with a collective goal of increasing innovation, growth and competitiveness," stated Alexandra Lúgaro, director of the Innovation Center.
This initiative is part of Foundation for Puerto Rico’s Innovation Center's commitment to promote transformative changes on the Island through research, education, technological infrastructure, and multi-sector strategic alliances. This model, framed in innovation, will allow Puerto Rico to face and succeed in facing existing and anticipating future challenges, in order to accomplish sustainable economic growth.
For more information about the Center for Innovation and the Council for Innovation and Public Policy visit: https://foundationforpuertorico.org/es/center-for-strategic-innovation/ or through their social media on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elcentropr or Instagram: @elcentrodepr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.