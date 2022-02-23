It is a norm among most, if not all, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that their stated missions must be inspirational in nature, but accessible in practice. Foundation for Puerto Rico (FPR) is no exception.
In the general sense of its statement, FPR’s mission is “to transform Puerto Rico”, using new tools and strategies. Hence, its motto: “there is no future in rebuilding the past.”
“Everybody knows about Puerto Rico’s economic crisis now, but when we were starting out 10 years ago, our first assessment was that we had to move from the more traditional manufacturing-based economy and maybe get involved in innovation-driven exports –and that included everything from technology to digital content, to expertise of different sources… there is a wide spectrum of alternatives,” said Jon Borshow, founder and CEO of Foundation for Puerto Rico.
According to Borshow, the first step was to build up an entrepreneurial ecosystem by promoting other instances that would in turn contribute in the development of the desired ecosystem. So, in the beginning FPR helped in the “re-incubation” of Grupo Guayacán (a nonprofit organization committed to the education and development of entrepreneurs), and helped in the early stages of the Puerto Rico Science Trust.
Other instances promoted by FPR were Parallel18, Piloto 151, and Colmena66.
“The entrepreneurial system of today has already resulted in the creation of thousands of very high-paying jobs… and these are not manufacturing jobs. They are knowledge-based jobs in hundreds of export-driven entrepreneurial companies that did not exist at the time we [FPR] began,” Borshow argued.
But early on, FPR creator realized that these kinds of start-ups would take a long time to offset the shrinking of Puerto Rico’s local economy.
“The question was; what to do for the short to medium term to create jobs and opportunities for ordinary people who do not have a high level technological education?” he mused.
From Innovation To Visitors Economy
Back in 2013, Borshow recalled googling the World Tourism and Travel Council (WTTC) to find out the number of travelers around the world.
“According to WTTC statistics, 1.2 billion people traveled across international borders every year –that was 10 years ago. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico received less than 3 million visitors per year. So, I asked myself: why we are not receiving more tourists?” the FPR executive questioned.
The answer to the question came in the form of a realization: Puerto Rico was offering the same thing every other destination in the region was offering… sun and beaches.
“We were undifferentiated. So, we then concluded that if we started differentiating ourselves in terms of our natural and cultural assets, which other destinations in the Caribbean do not have in the same proportion, tourism would increase,” Borshow said.
Realizing that Puerto Rico’s tourism public policy changes every so often with each change of administration, led FPR to propose empowering a non-governmental organization to be in charge of marketing Puerto Rico professionally and provide continuity to its strategy. Enter Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s own Destination Marketing Organization (DMO).
According to Borshow, the proposed strategy to transform Puerto Rico into a world-class destination is the development of the “Visitors Economy.”
“This is bigger than traditional tourism… starting by engaging the different communities around the island to exploit the assets in their own areas to promote economic and community development,” explained Borshow.
FPR’s strategy is to decentralize tourism by moving visitors to the lesser known areas of the island that have a treasure trove of natural, architectural and cultural assets available and are “super Instagramable,” according to Alma Fronteras, vice president of operations at FPR.
One of these areas is the “Túnel de Guajataca” (Guajataca Tunnel), a segment of Puerto Rico’s old railroad that crosses under a hill on the coast of Quebradillas.
“The area had been abandoned for some time, and we engaged the community to restore it. Now there are 16 to 19 new, small businesses operating in the area, and there are some 300 municipal permits pending approval for the second phase of the project,” said Fronteras.
FPR has inventoried more than 11,000 natural, architectural, lodging and cultural assets throughout the island’s 78 municipalities, and expects to replicate this model of community co-management to promote economic development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.