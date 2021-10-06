Foundation for Puerto Rico won a Gold Rank for its Bottom Up Destination Recovery Initiative, a project in the category of Resiliency, Recovery and Mitigation of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). The honor was presented at an awards ceremony during the IEDC Annual Conference, which is currently underway.
“We are honored to receive this recognition from the IEDC. What started with a group of 16 committed young professionals moving to Orocovis to support the recovery of small businesses and communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, turned into a four-year effort across 14 municipalities in Puerto Rico, strengthening community resilience from an asset-based and bottom-up approach,” explained Alma Frontera, VP of Operations and Programs at the Foundation.
Streetsense CEO Brian Taff stated: “Streetsense is honored to have co-developed the Destination Plans that are an important component of the Bottom Up Destination Recovery Initiative. The Plans ensure that Foundation for Puerto Rico and the communities have a market-informed road map for investment that will create unprecedented opportunities for wealth creation and participation in the visitor economy by business owners and residents of Puerto Rico alike.”
IEDC's Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world's best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year's most influential leaders. Twenty five award categories honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban and rural communities. Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers, following a nomination process held earlier this year. IEDC received over 500 submissions from four countries.
The first phase of Bottom Up’s direct impact included resiliency training to over 600+ small businesses and over 61,000 hours of entrepreneurial education to startups. Through this process, hundreds of jobs have been retained or created, and 24 new business ideas incubated, providing unique tourism offerings that align with needs identified in each region including lodging, dining, arts & culture and natural assets. In addition, more than 3,300 product donations were distributed.
FPR assigned more than $20,000 to revitalize one of Isabela’s key assets, the Guajataca Tunnel. In collaboration with the community, local government and other NGOs, the initiative included the installation of wayfinding signage, solar lamps and recycling containers, cleaning of the areas, painting of murals, and set up for the gastro park. This effort has resulted in more economic activity in the area with 25 businesses establishing their operations in the reopened asset leveraging spending from new visitors. Close to 300 additional businesses are being evaluated for municipal permits to establish their businesses in the area.
In Camuy, as part of their Destination Plan analysis, the team identified the reopening of Cavernas del Río Camuy as among the most critical strategies for growth in the visitor economy. Pre-Hurricane, the caves welcomed more than 80,000 annual visitors, representing an annual economic activity of between $600,000 and $1.4 million. Foundation for Puerto Rico was able to invest $125,000 to implement a range of improvements, enabling the reopening of the adventure asset. This was possible thanks to a donation from the Peter Alfond Foundation and the collaboration of local key stakeholders. This effort has driven more than 17,000 visitors since March and has generated over $280,000 in economic activity.
