Foundation for Puerto Rico (FPR) announced the launch of their new program, [re]ACTIVA. This free technical training program was created to support small businesses within the visitor/tourism economy that have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supported by a $254,487 grant from the Wells Fargo Open for Business Fund, a small business recovery effort that gives grants to nonprofits and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), [re]ACTIVA will provide technical assistance and entrepreneurial education through coaching and workshops on high-demand business skills such as digital presence and e-commerce, both necessary for small businesses to succeed in the global market. FPR is the only local organization in Puerto Rico to receive such a grant from the Wells Fargo Open for Business Fund.
[re]ACTIVA’s support will be presented using three methods: individualized coaching, group training sessions, and on-demand workshops, of which the latter two will be available in a distance-learning format. Topics included are digital presence and e-commerce, marketing and promotion, brand image, forming a business plan, accounting and finance, Human Resources and operations, creation and retention of employees, and planning for the continuation of operations during emergencies. Investment in these areas are necessary for small businesses to adapt and grow while recognizing present and future challenges
Participants of [re]ACTIVA will work alongside expert mentors from prominent groups such as the Center for Entrepreneurs, JMC Ventures International, Awaken PR, Brands of Puerto Rico, and Gio Camacho Inc., whose areas of expertise range from business and real-estate investment to media and marketing strategy, among many others.
In order to be eligible, the business must be located in Puerto Rico and targeted on the visitor economy, have three to 10 employees, annual sales of less than $1 million, and documented proof of sales or clients lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is projected to reach 200 small and medium-sized enterprises islandwide, providing 400 hours of workshops, 400 hours of 1-on-1 coaching, with a goal to preserve 120 businesses and create 500 employees.
In 2017, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, FPR established the Small Business Support Program to provide aid to existing local small businesses, which employ over 80 percent of all private sector employees in Puerto Rico. According the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), after a disaster, 40 percent to 60 percent of small businesses do not reopen, and an additional 25 percent will close one year after. The COVID-19 pandemic further impeded the recovery of small businesses on the island, the FPR noted, while simultaneously calling for diversification and innovation to remain competitive in the post-pandemic world.
Anneliz Oliver, Economic Development Programs manager at FPR expressed the new program’s mission as seeking “[to] promote the economic recovery of small businesses affected by COVID-19, providing small business owners with technical assistance on topics such as access to capital, finance, marketing, business planning and electronic commerce, among others. With expert-led technical training and additional recovery resources, FPR aims to help these businesses stay open, retain employees, and optimize their operations and offerings”
Applications should be submitted on FPR’s [re]ACTIVA webpage by Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
