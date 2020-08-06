Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced that, 45 years after its closure in 1975, the former Hotel Ponce Intercontinental, also known as El Ponce, will be a new hotel from Marriott International under the Tribute Portfolio brand.
The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) signed an agreement with developer Vigía Holdings that allows for the new development in the El Vigía sector in the southern municipality of Ponce, which will create roughly 400 direct and indirect jobs, with an estimated investment of $20 million.
"The rebirth of this historic hotel will represent a new tourist offer in an emblematic area of the city of Ponce, as well as the creation of new job opportunities. Promoting an investment environment on the island and collaborating with the private sector in order to boost the local economy will continue to be a priority for our administration," Vázquez said.
After the signing of the decree to grant tax credits and exemptions under Act 60-2019 (Incentive Code), which allows tourism developers to continue availing themselves of the benefits of the former Puerto Rico Tourism Development Act (Act No. 74-2010), PRTC Executive Director Carla Campos said, "we are proud to support avant-garde tourism projects that elevate our historical and cultural attributes to expand our local offering."
"Today we made the official rescue of the historic Hotel Ponce Intercontinental possible to become the Ponce Tribute, adding 200 rooms to our hotel inventory, a minimum of 150 jobs in the operation phase, in addition to an estimated injection of $20 million into our economy," she added.
For the reopening of this iconic structure, the PRTC determined an eligible investment estimated at nearly $13 million, which was granted an alternative credit concession for tourist investment of $5 million.
This is equivalent to 40 percent of the eligible investment, as outlined in Act No. 60 of 2019.
"In Ponce we have been shaken, but we are strong and we are on the road to recovery. There are many reconstruction and economic projects that were stopped by the earthquakes and the pandemic, but it is on the agenda to continue with them and we are going to complete them. Today we are here to offer our support to the reconstruction of the old Intercontinental hotel, which, with its location in the Vigía sector, will represent an economic injection of roughly $20 million and will generate more than 200 jobs in the construction phase, and 150 direct jobs in the operational phase. Ponce is open to business, investments, collaborations with private companies, and economic and tourist development, and this is proof of this," said Ponce Mayor María Meléndez Altieri.
The 23 cuerdas (approx. 3,930 square meters) of the property were segregated during the planning of the new project, which has a master plan.
"We have worked painstakingly to restore the Ponce Tribute as the island's great lady. As a business owner and architect, I recognized the importance of this iconic building and its importance, not only in Ponce, but throughout Puerto Rico and the Caribbean region. The rescue of the Ponce Intercontinental is the most important tourist project in the southern area of the country. Its symbolism and significance in the historical context makes it a legendary and monumental architectural icon in the collective memory of the city of Ponce. Misla Hospitality Group, together with Marriott International and Capitalia, will direct, from November of this year, the rescue of this important tourist asset, making it the first Tribute Portfolio in the Caribbean," said Abel Misla Villalba.
The new Tribute Portfolio will have a full four-star service, including a casino, a room for events and banquets, standard rooms, suites and villas, a pool area for adults and children, among other amenities.
It is projected to open by March 2022.
