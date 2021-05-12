With more than half of U.S. travelers surveyed reporting that they were fully vaccinated, a nationwide poll has found that Americans are expecting a busy summer season this year, with many expecting travel prices to stay relatively low. That is good news for the visitor economy in Puerto Rico, which is in the midst of recovery after the more than year-long coronavirus epidemic.
The key takeaway is that 77 percent of those surveyed said they are already traveling or are ready to travel, with either no hesitation or some hesitation, according to the weekly U.S. national survey of more than 1,200 adults by Destination Analysts. Another 16 percent said they needed a little more time to travel and the remaining 7 percent said they needed a lot more time before traveling.
This particular survey was conducted between April 30 and May 2.
An estimated 46 percent also said they were confident or very confident about traveling now. Another 20 percent said they were not very confident or not at all confident about traveling now. The remaining 34 percent said they were somewhat confident about traveling.
In terms of various activities, 51 percent of those surveyed said they would feel safe traveling on a cruise line; 50 percent traveling outside the U.S.; 46 percent on inter-city bus travel; and 45 percent on bus or tour groups.
Interestingly, the lowest level of safety felt by travelers was taking a road trip (11 percent), as well as visiting friends and relatives, and non-team outdoor recreation such as biking or hiking (both receiving 12 percent).
In Puerto Rico, the demand trends are being seen in leisure travel, with hotel occupancy rates hovering at around 76 percent since mid-March, which is about three points short of the same time periods in 2019, before the pandemic.
The demand trends are also being seen in the meetings, incentive, conventions and events (MICE) segment. From January 2021 to April 3, Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO) has generated a total of 171,535 group room leads and confirmed more than 9,500 definite rooms for roughly $8.1 million in economic impact for the island.
“Seeing these results keeps us hopeful that we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and that the tourism sector of the island will revive stronger than ever,” said Brad Dean, the DMO’s CEO.
CDC Sets Rules for Trial Cruises
The higher degree of confident that travelers reported about cruising bodes well for the recovery of the cruise industry, which has been severely battered by the pandemic. Cruising on U.S. waters, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are still not allowed, but cruise lines can soon begin trial voyages in U.S. waters with volunteer passengers helping test whether the ships can sail safely during a pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has given ship operators final technical guidelines for the trial runs. The CDC action is a step toward resuming cruises in U.S. waters, possibly by July, for the first time since March 2020. Some cruise lines are slowly resuming trips in other countries in the Caribbean as well as the Mediterranean, and requiring that all passengers on those cruises be vaccinated.
Several cruise companies are pushing the CDC to let them return the U.S. this summer, although none of the major companies — Norwegian, Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Corp. — have announced any specific U.S. cruise dates so far.
A spokeswoman for the cruise industry’s trade group said the group was reviewing the CDC instructions.
Each practice cruise — they’ll run two to seven days — must have enough passengers to meet at least 10 percent of the ship’s capacity. Volunteers must be 18 or older and either fully vaccinated or free of medical conditions that would put them at high risk for severe COVID-19.
The ship operator must tell passengers that they are simulating untested safety measures “and that sailing during a pandemic is an inherently risky activity,” the CDC guidelines state.
Passengers must be examined for COVID-19 symptoms before and after the trip, and at least 75 percent must be tested at the end.
Restrictions on board will include face masks and social distancing. The CDC will allow guided shore excursions — no wandering about on their own — if tour operators follow certain standards.
Ships must make at least one practice run before resuming regular cruises in U.S. waters, although operators will be able to avoid the requirement if they vouch that 98 percent of crew and 95 percent of passengers are vaccinated.
-The Associated Press contributed to this story.
