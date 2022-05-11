Looking at current trends within the automotive industry, especially mobility, electrification and the competitiveness of internal combustion engine, Ford Motor Company anticipates many innovations for the near future.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL had the opportunity to learn more about the innovations the automaker has been working on from Rosángela Guerra, Ford’s new director for Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean, and ask her what can be expected for the coming years.
Taking into consideration that when people think of American cars, Ford is in the top of their mind, it’s understandable the expectation surrounding the company’s belated announcement for the industry’s transition into electric vehicles.
Guerra anticipated that the coming transformation will be “fascinating.”
“The company has just created two separate internal structures. One is going to be dedicated exclusively to electric cars and the other is going to handle everything related to internal combustion engines,” she said.
“We believe that an important change towards electrification will take place by 2026 because at that point the price of batteries –which is 60% the price of a vehicle– is going to become more affordable. The company has just announced a $50 billion [investment] to develop electric vehicles, and we expect that by 2030, 50% of our sales will be from electric vehicles, which would represent approximately 2 million cars,” Guerra said.
The Ford executive anticipated that by the end of this year’s third quarter, Ford will launch the electric version of Ford’s iconic Mustang, the Mach-E, in Puerto Rico. The new Mustang is a sports utility vehicle (SUV) built around a 480 hp electric engine in its GT model.
Also arriving later this year will be the F150 Lightning, an electric pickup. The Lightning was launched last week in the U.S. The electric version of the Transit minivan is also scheduled to arrive in the near future.
On the subject of recharging, Ford has car chargers available for its customers in its nine dealerships throughout the island and as they bring more electric vehicles, the number of available chargers will increase.
On the other hand, Guerra said the most sought after Ford model by consumers in Puerto Rico is the F150 pick-up.
“Our sales on the island confirm that the most sought after [model] is, undoubtedly, the F150 and I love it seeing them on the roads. Seeing so many Ford trucks gives me a thrill because it’s a vehicle that I love,” said Guerra, adding that last year 3,048 F-150s were sold in Puerto Rico. By the end of March this year Ford had already sold 830 units of this model.
Ford recently launched the Maverick, a smaller pick-up. For the first quarter of the year, the Maverick sold 350 units. Meanwhile, the Raptor edition of the newly redesigned Bronco is also expected to arrive by the end of the year.
Guerra said that since her appointment as regional director she has visited the island on several occasions, and she loves touring the streets of the island in a Bronco, which is one of her favorite models. “In the last few months I have been to Puerto Rico three times, and well, I’m delighted to be here on the island because the truth is this is a privileged and divine place” she said.
Guerra added that she even enjoyed a little “chinchorreo” on the eastern side of the island, which she described as “a pleasant adventure” driving the legendary SUV, which she considers ideal for the experience. The tour included Fajardo, El Yunque and the mandatory stop at the kiosks on Luquillo Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.