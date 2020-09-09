Despite the fact that Puerto Rico has the resources and the capacity to increase agricultural production, the Secretary of the P.R. Department of Agriculture (DA), Carlos Flores Ortega, assured eliminating food dependency and being completely self-sustaining is an impossible task.

Flores told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that, although the level of food imports can be reduced, it cannot be completely eliminated. Currently, Puerto Rico produces 18 percent of all of its agricultural needs and is 82 percent dependent on foreign production. Roughly 5 percent of local production is exported.

“Puerto Rico can never be 100 percent self-sustaining in all components of its dietary needs, not even the United States is. You always have to import something to meet the demand for some products. There are also some products that are not available on the island,” Flores underscored.

The DA official explained that there are 634 thousand acres of land in Puerto Rico reserved by the Planning Board for agricultural production, but they are insufficient due to the diverse diet of Puerto Ricans. The island depends on 56 countries for food; the main supplier is the U.S. mainland, from which about 56 percent of what is consumed locally is imported.

“Here, there are 3.3 million inhabitants and according to calculations from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), about 600,000 acres are needed to feed the country. The problem is that the calculation is based on an entirely vegetarian diet and the diet is not vegetarian here,” he stated.

There is Not Enough Land

Given the situation, Flores ruled that the available land does not have the capacity to meet the demand for food in all its components. Likewise, he emphasized that Puerto Rico has never been food-autonomous and that the highest levels of local production never exceeded 60 percent.

However, the agronomist also stressed that the situation does not prevent the doubling of agricultural production and that the island does have the capacity to be self-sufficient in the production of milk, eggs, coffee, farinaceous items, and some fruits.

“We understand that in four to six years we could reach 30 percent —which is a lot— and strengthen food security. 10 percent of that can be exported,” he said.

The Island is Vulnerable

Moreover, Myrna Comas Pagán, professor at the Department of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology at the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus (RUM by its Spanish acronym), told The Weekly Journal that the situation represents a serious risk for the Island and that it has worsened with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The pandemic has greatly affected global food production and, therefore, represents a serious risk to food security. Puerto Rico’s vulnerability increases because dependence on imported food is great—from 85 to 90 percent— so we are subject to what happens worldwide,” Comas added.

Meat Raises Concern

Comas, who served as secretary of Agriculture, said her greatest concern falls on the meat supply since 86 percent comes from the U.S. mainland, where there are about 800 processing plants for beef, pork, chicken, turkey, among other meats.

“Roughly 25 percent of meat processing plants have been affected and Puerto Rico only produces 10 percent of all meats consumed,” she stated.

According to the DA, in Puerto Rico about 352 million pounds of chicken are consumed annually, of which only 73 million pounds are produced locally, representing 20 percent of total consumption. In the case of pork, 224 million pounds are consumed annually, of which 216 million are imported, while 124 million pounds of beef are consumed annually, of which 114 million are imported.